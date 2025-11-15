‘This Is Actually Insane’: The Way Trump Just Answered a Serious Question from a MAGA Voter Has Viewers Convinced He’s Slipped Past a Point of No Return

President Donald Trump sparked immediate outrage with his recent declaration that groceries are “way down,” demonstrating a shocking, out-of-touch view on the reality of American inflation and the financial struggle faced by his own supporters.

The situation escalated dramatically when Fox News host Bret Baier presented a desperate reality check — a personal plea from a retired, lifelong MAGA voter that could not be dismissed. But instead of responding with policy, Trump’s answer instantly went viral for its stunning, unhinged quality.

U.S. President Donald Trump appears at an event on lowering drug prices in the Oval Office at the White House on November 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced that his administration has reached agreements with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that would lower the price of some GLP-1 weight loss medications. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is getting blasted by the public over his out-of-touch views on inflation, which became painfully clear during a Nov. 5 Fox News segment.

Baier read a desperate message from a viewer — a retired MAGA voter in Greensboro, North Carolina — who urged the president to act quickly on rising prices.

‘Has to Look Stupid’: Trump Thought He Won with a Fake News Post Against Obama — Then Viewers Spot The Clue He Missed That Made the Humiliation Worse

“Regina Foley messaged me,” said Baier. “She is a registered Republican all her life. She voted for you three different times, but she is not happy about how her prices have not come down, that she sees.”

He continued, “And she said this, quote, ‘I want the Republicans to keep control of Congress in 2026, but something has to be done fast! I don’t see the best economy right now. Wall Street numbers do not reflect Main Street money. Please do something, President Trump.'”

Baier then asked, “So, I guess what do you say to Regina and people like her?”

“Well, I do say this, beef we have to get down. I think of groceries, you know, it’s an old-fashioned word, but it’s a beautiful word,” Trump stated. “Beef, we have to get down, but we’ve got prices way down.”

According to the president, the problem is not the grocery bill, but one of optics: “I think the biggest problem is, the Republicans don’t talk about affordability.”

Consumers on both sides of the aisle are feeling the sting and are understandably confused. But sympathy was in short supply for Trump supporters, as one wrote on TikTok, “Regina Foley is getting EXACTLY WHAT SHE VOTED FOR.”

Outrage permeated the comments. “He has never stepped into a grocery store. He has no clue and doesn’t care,” stated one. “He’s not even acknowledging that our prices have gone up,” another said. “This is actually insane.”

Others marveled that “he still hasn’t gotten used to the word ‘groceries,” and asked, “How is groceries an old-fashioned word?”

“100 years from now, kids will be sitting in class wondering how the hell this happened,” one trenchant comment said.

Arkansas Kavee said on TikTok, “All he knows are his demented talking points… doesn’t matter the question, he will just repeat the same thing 🙄,” while another added, “He couldn’t care less, literally, he could not give any less thoughts or care to any of this.”

Trump, who ran on an America-first platform, recently struck a jaw-dropping deal to quadruple imports of lower-cost Argentine beef to tackle the issue. But the Republican backlash was swift, and now it appears Trump is going after foreign beef suppliers.

On November 7, he took to Truth Social to announce he’s ordering the DOJ to investigate meatpackers, accusing them of “Illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation,” in a move widely seen as an attempt to deflect political criticism.

“We will always protect our American Ranchers, and they are being blamed for what is being done by Majority Foreign Owned Meat Packers, who artificially inflate prices, and jeopardize the security of our Nation’s food supply,” he wrote.