‘Get Out of My Face’: Starbucks Customer Challenges Employee to a Fight Then Realizes He Got More Than What He Bargained for

A video captures the moment a blustering “big man” backs down from a fight he started at Starbucks, and viewers can’t get enough.

“Let’s go! Let’s get it,” yelled a belligerent customer who was making life miserable for employees of the Starbucks at Boston Commons with his outrageous demands to fight.

A video still shows a confrontation between a customer and an employee at a Boston Starbucks. (Photo: Instagram/bostonculture)

The towering white man, with a venti Pink Drink in hand, was harassing a Black employee and threatening to punch him outside the store. At one point in the ruckus, he turned to a barista behind the counter and told him to “shut up” and “suck my d-ck.”

Perhaps because of his sheer size, he likely wasn’t expecting the Black Starbucks employee to step up and fight. Cool, calm, and tough-as-nails, the employee ushered the man outside, with backup from another co-worker who removed his barista apron just for the occasion.

Realizing the Starbucks employees were truly ready to rumble, he said, “What the f-ck you talking about?” before adding, “Let’s do it. Let’s get it crackin.”

Once outside, however, the man’s fighting words went from “let’s do it” to “get the f-ck out of my face.” As people gathered around to watch the impending fight, the man shouted, “You a b-tch,” but was quickly disabused of that notion when the employee smacked the icy pink beverage out of his hand — one that had been whipped up minutes before by the very people he was harassing.

To top it off, the Black employee lobbed the drink back at him. At that point, it was clear the man’s buzz was all gone, and he took a few steps back, repeatedly telling the Starbucks crew to get away from him.

The video was posted on Sept. 28, and viewers continue to comment months later. “Loudest guy in the room is the weakest guy in the room !!!! Let’s go outside… all talk !!!!” read the top comment with some 4,000 likes. “All bark no bite,” was the consensus among viewers, with one person surmising, “Big man never been in a fight in his life. Used to people backing down.”

The jokes almost wrote themselves: “Would you like a caramel macchiato with an extra shot of these hands?” asked one. Despite viewers making light of the situation, abuse of frontline workers is pernicious and widespread, with 53 percent of employees experiencing verbal abuse, threats, and unruly behavior from customers, according to a 2025 Perceptyx survey. Retail workers are hit the hardest, and more than a third reported having to stay in a situation with a customer who made them feel physically unsafe.

As one put it in the comments, “y’all gotta stop coming in and messing with these people at their job.”