‘Racists Not Welcome’: Black Woman Has the Last Laugh After White Fans Accuse Her of Not Paying for Jonas Brothers Concert Tickets and Call Security

A Black Jonas Brothers fan was “Burnin’ Up” with anger after a recent concert in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Two white female fans and several security guards allegedly took aim at “itslatoia” — one of the only Black concertgoers with pricey floor seats — after accusing her of sneaking in without paying, solely based on her race.

TikToker @Itslatoia says she was discriminated against at a Jonas Brothers concert in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: TikTok/@Itslatoia)

After posting a rundown of her disappointing night on TikTok, Joe Jonas chimed in with choice words for the racists in his fandom — and then made up for her awful experience in the most thrilling way.

In her video posted after the Nov. 5 concert at Spectrum Stadium, Itslatoia relived the night for her viewers, providing details about the “excessive” harassment.”

“I had two white women coming up to me and ask me what was I doing and telling me I didn’t belong here,” she recounted. “Even though I paid for floor seats. I had security called on me 13 times.”

A text message to a friend was shown in the video explaining how events unfolded. She had been chatting and “having fun” with a white girl next to her when the girl excused herself to the bathroom, only to make a beeline for Spectrum Center security.

“Next thing you know, security is coming up telling me I have to move,” she wrote. After producing her ticket, the guard replied, “Well, you’re the only Black girl on the floor, of course, you’re going to stick out like a sore thumb.”

“I’m so mad I wanna cry but not ruin my makeup,” she wrote. “I moved myself all the way to the back near the bathrooms to compose myself.”

But she couldn’t hold back the tears, and someone on the Jonas Brothers’ staff noticed the harassment and handed her a Nick Jonas guitar pick. But then Joe Jonas did one better. After itslatoia vowed never to attend another Jonas Brothers concert, he popped into her comments to shade his racist fans.

“Completely unacceptable,” Jonas wrote. “I’m sorry you had this experience. I don’t condone this type of behavior from anyone. If you ever change your mind, just know arms wide open over here.”

Many Black commenters said they had faced similar situations. One wrote, “As a Black girl, Jo Bros fan, I sadly can relate, and it’s unacceptable. You looked good, were having fun, and deserved a safe space. I hope this can be rectified for you.” Another person exclaimed, “I’m so sorry this happened 🙁 Racist fans are not welcome in this fandom!!”

#jonasbrothers ♬ original sound – itslatoia @itslatoia @joejonas you are an absolute rockstar. let’s do this again bestie 🤞🏾☺️ I love you. Thanks for making my childhood self feel SEEN AND VALUED. this also wouldn’t be possible without @🐝🦋•Nicole_Rowlands•🦋🐝⭕️ thank you both for an unforgettable night. I know everyone has questions and I will do a story time here soon, I promise 🫶🏾 #joejonas

Turns out, Jonas had an iconic solution to the problem. A Nov. 10 follow-up video showed the singer serenading itslatoia. She was given front-row tickets to another show and got a huge hug from Jonas as he ended the song “Backwards.”

Many spotted itslatoia broadcast live on TV through Samsung TV Plus. “Girl, if ANYONE DESERVED THIS, IT’S YOU!!! To the people who were being racist, this is a big middle finger to them, and Joe thought the same!!! Absolute QUEEN.”