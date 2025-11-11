‘Bring Your Own Kneepads’: Trump Cabinet Members Butter Him Up After He’s Booed at Commanders Game, But What Jeanine Pirro Does Takes It Over the Top

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump was booed at Sunday’s Washington Commanders game, the Oval Office turned into a showcase of adoration, with MAGA loyalists rushing to restore his bruised ego.

On Monday, during the swearing-in ceremony for the new U.S. ambassador to India, Trump’s allies — led by U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro — lavished praise on the president in a moment that quickly drew mockery online.

What was supposed to be a routine diplomatic event became an orchestrated show of praise, capped off with Pirro’s glowing declaration:

“Mr. President, there is in this room a group of people who love you, who believe in you, and who are so proud to be in this Oval Office and to be part of this amazing day because you have changed the course of America.”

Pirro’s effusive praise felt wildly out of place for what was a modest diplomatic ceremony that hardly called for over-the-top theatrics. Her remarks seemed aimed less at honoring the occasion than at reassuring Trump following the previous day’s public embarrassment.

“Is it BYOKP (bring your own kneepads)?” one critic remarked on a viral post on X.

The display came after a rough Sunday for Trump, whose appearance at the Commanders-Lions game was met with unrelenting boos for more than two minutes from fans of both teams. Trump, flanked by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, appeared on the field to administer an enlistment oath for new military recruits.

“Please raise your right hand. I—and state your name—do solemnly swear, that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,” he said, pausing repeatedly as the chorus of boos grew louder.

The jeering lasted more than two minutes and was audible even on Fox’s national broadcast. Countless fans raised middle fingers, and clips of the moment went viral online within minutes.

Trump’s appearance marked the first time in nearly half a century that a sitting president attended an NFL game, the last being Jimmy Carter in 1978. The move was part of Trump’s ongoing effort to align himself with major sporting events — a strategy he has used to project popularity amid slumping approval.

Later, in the broadcast booth, Trump joined Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma, reminiscing about playing football in high school and boasting about his involvement in the Commanders’ new stadium project.

“They’re going to build a beautiful stadium. That’s what I’m involved in, we’re getting all the approvals and everything else,” he said. “And you have a wonderful owner, Josh (Harris) and his group. And you’re going to see some very good things.”

Trump also touted his plans to host a UFC fight on the White House lawn next summer.

By Monday afternoon, the president was back in the safety of the Oval Office, surrounded by his Republican toadies. The event was meant to mark the swearing-in of Sergio Gor — Trump’s former director of presidential personnel — as the new ambassador to India.

“Would you like to come behind us? Come on over, don’t be shy,” Trump said as attendees positioned themselves for the cameras.

He called forward Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, taking her hand and kissing her cheek before she stood beside him.

Standing to the president’s left, Pirro took charge of the scene, directing attendees like a stage manager, according to video posted online. “You can’t be on this side of the president,” she said as people awkwardly shuffled to the right. “Stand in front over here. Go over there. Jeanette, stand in front.”

Trump chuckled, calling her a “strong leader,” and joked, “She just made television.”

When the ceremony began, Trump praised Gor’s work. “Gor’s leadership was essential to fulfilling the historic mandate entrusted to us by the American people,” he said. He teased that Gor had made “a couple of mistakes in staffing up the administration,” but added, “those officials were now gone.”

“This is an honor of a lifetime,” Gor replied before joining in the flattery session. “What you have achieved in 10 months has been historic, has surpassed any other presidency. I fully believe what you will achieve in the next three years will never be beaten.”

Pirro then capped off the session with her extraordinary remarks about Trump’s greatness.

Earlier that same day, Trump met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharraa — his first in-person meeting with a foreign leader since taking office.

Trump called al-Sharraa a “very strong leader,” saying, “He comes from a very tough place,” and adding, “He’s a tough guy — and I like him.”

The juxtaposition between the jeers at FedEx Field and sweet-talk in the Oval Office painted a striking picture of a president oscillating between public rejection and private adoration.