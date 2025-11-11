‘It’s So Weird!’: After His Public Humiliation, Trump Tries to Erase the Embarrassment in the Oval Office — Until Pirro Hijacks It and Chaos Erupts

Less than a day after President Donald Trump was heavily booed at Sunday’s Washington Commanders game, the Oval Office became the stage for a carefully orchestrated distraction.

Surrounded by loyalists eager to lift his spirits, Trump hosted what should’ve been a low-key swearing-in ceremony — but it quickly morphed into an awkward display of flattery that felt more like damage control than diplomacy.

Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro attends the swearing-in ceremony of U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office of the White House on November 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leading the charge was U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, whose over-the-top praise and camera-ready theatrics made the event an instant viral moment.

“Mr. President, there is in this room a group of people who love you, who believe in you, and who are so proud to be in this Oval Office and to be part of this amazing day because you have changed the course of America.”

‘Bro’s Having a Meltdown’: Trump Suddenly Launches Into a Bizarre Childish Impression — Then Unravels Over a Savage Nickname He Swears Obama Gave Him

Pirro’s effusive praise felt wildly out of place for what was a modest diplomatic ceremony that hardly called for over-the-top theatrics. Her remarks seemed aimed less at honoring the occasion than at reassuring Trump following the previous day’s public embarrassment.

“Is it BYOKP (bring your own kneepads)?” one critic remarked on a viral post on X.

Pirro: "Mr President, there is in this room a group of people who love you, who believe in you, and who are so proud to be in this Oval Office and to be part of this amazing day because you have changed the course of America." pic.twitter.com/5iPt3TITlp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025

“Why do they suck his a** so hard. What’s the purpose? It’s so weird!” another said mockingly.

The display came after a rough Sunday for Trump, whose appearance at the Commanders-Lions game was met with unrelenting boos for more than two minutes from fans of both teams. Trump, flanked by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, appeared on the field to administer an enlistment oath for new military recruits.

And the timing wasn’t lost on viewers either. “They really need to butter him up after his brutal public humiliation yesterday,” wrote one critic with the clip from the game.

I Was Thinking The Same😂An Email Was Sent To ALL STAFF STAT! — ♕Angie♈ (@Queen_Amazon27) November 10, 2025

Trump’s appearance marked the first time in nearly half a century that a sitting president attended an NFL game, the last being Jimmy Carter in 1978. The move was part of Trump’s ongoing effort to align himself with major sporting events — a strategy he has used to project popularity amid slumping approval.

Later, in the broadcast booth, Trump joined Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma, reminiscing about playing football in high school and boasting about his involvement in the Commanders’ new stadium project.

By Monday afternoon, the president was back in the safety of the Oval Office, flanked by Republican allies in a scene that looked less like a ceremony and more like chaos management.

The event was meant to mark the swearing-in of Sergio Gor — Trump’s former director of presidential personnel — as the new ambassador to India.

“Would you like to come behind us? Come on over, don’t be shy,” Trump said as attendees positioned themselves for the cameras.

He called forward Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, taking her hand and kissing her cheek before she stood beside him.

Standing to the president’s left, Pirro took charge of the chaotic scene unfolding as she scolded and directed attendees like a stage manager, according to video posted online. “You can’t be on this side of the president,” she said as people awkwardly shuffled to the right. “Stand in front over here. Go over there. Jeanette, stand in front.”

Judge Jeanine: "You can't be on this side of the president. Stand in front, over here. Go over there. Jeanette, stand in front." pic.twitter.com/95cuz6M6AN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025

Trump was impressed, calling her a “strong leader,” and joked, “She just made television.” Viewers were not.

“Chaos. But what does trump say: “you just made Television”! That’s all he cares about,” said another commentor on X.

When the ceremony began, Trump praised Gor’s work. “Gor’s leadership was essential to fulfilling the historic mandate entrusted to us by the American people,” he said. He teased that Gor had made “a couple of mistakes in staffing up the administration,” but added, “those officials were now gone.”

“This is an honor of a lifetime,” Gor replied before joining in the flattery session. “What you have achieved in 10 months has been historic, has surpassed any other presidency. I fully believe what you will achieve in the next three years will never be beaten.”

Pirro then capped off the session with her extraordinary remarks about Trump’s greatness.