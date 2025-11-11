Michigan Mom Stabs Teen In Kids Foot Locker After Hearing Someone Call Her ‘Broke’ When Her Credit Card Declined, Police Say

A Michigan teen was hospitalized with a punctured lung after being stabbed by a 40-year-old woman at a Kids Foot Locker store because the woman thought the girl called her “broke” after her credit card declined at the cash register, police say.

The victim, 19-year-old Suniya Jenkins, said that she was stabbed multiple times in the sneaker store at Southland Center Mall in Taylor, Michigan, on Nov. 5.

Suniya Jenkins was stabbed at the Southland Center Mall in Taylor, Michigan. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/ Fox 2)

Police sources told local news affiliate WJBK that the 40-year-old woman was checking out at the cash register when her card declined and someone called her a “broke b—h.”

Jenkins said she was merely passing the store and looked in when she saw the woman yelling. She says she never insulted the woman, but the woman turned her ire on the teen and started arguing with her.

“As the argument got verbal, she put her hand in her purse and proceeded to tell me she was going to shoot me,” Jenkins told WJBK. “I did not see or even know I was stabbed until after the physical altercation.”

Jenkins said the woman pulled a kitchen knife out of her purse and stabbed her twice in the neck, once in the stomach, and once in her thigh. The teen said her lung was punctured in the attack.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested at the mall, and charges are expected to be filed against her.

Authorities say her children were with her at the time of the stabbing.

“I think it was unfair to me to get stabbed,” Jenkins said. “I would love to press charges. I am going to press charges, but it does sadden me because I don’t want her to be taken away from her children, I truly don’t.”

Jenkins is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries.