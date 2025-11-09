‘Do Not Tell Me I Just Ran Her Over’: Virginia Cop Hits Woman Who Was Already Struck In Hit-and-Run and Waiting for Help, Video Shows

A Virginia police department released dashcam video showing the moments one of their officers ran over a 62-year-old woman who had already been struck by a car in a hit-and-run.

Fairfax County Police Officer Jalin Phillips was dispatched to the scene of a hit-and-run on Sept. 23 in the Mount Vernon area, where someone in a black Mercedes struck 62-year-old Trina Jones and then fled the area.

A body camera video still shows Fairfax County Police Officer Jalin Phillips arriving to the scene of a hit-and-run on Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo: Fairfax County Police Department)

Dashcam video released by Fairfax County police shows Phillips slowly pulling up to the scene. As he crosses an intersection, a blurred image of Jones’ body is seen in the middle of the road, and Phillips drives over her.

He immediately pulls over and gets out of the car.

“Please do not tell me I just ran her over,” Phillips is heard saying immediately after his car makes impact.

According to WRC, witnesses told police that they encouraged Jones to get out of the street after she was struck the first time, but she refused to move from her position on the road until an officer arrived.

Authorities say that after the officer ran over her, medics who also arrived at the scene began performing life-saving measures. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Attorneys representing Jones’ family tell WJLA that Jones’ injuries from the initial accident weren’t life-threatening and that she was still conscious when Phillips arrived. They claim that it wasn’t until the officer ran over her that she sustained fatal injuries.

“I don’t think in my nearly 30 years of practice of law in this area that I’ve ever seen anything quite like that video. It’s very upsetting. It’s very disturbing,” David Haynes, managing partner of the Cochran Firm, told WDCW.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said that Phillips was driving somewhere between 14 and 17 miles per hour, adding that there was “no indication his driving was egregious.”

Still, Phillips has been placed on restrictive duty while police investigate. He has not been charged with a crime.

Davis said that Phillips, a two-year veteran on the force, is distraught over what happened.

“It’s a traumatic incident for him. I don’t want to compare and contrast what the Jones family is going through, because that is certainly something that is devastating to the family,” Davis said at a press conference. “But what the young police officer goes through, it’s equally challenging and traumatic to him as well.”

Davis added that his department will continue to train officers on how to perform their duties safely.

As for the black Mercedes that initially struck Jones, police say they located the car but are still working to find the driver.

Haynes said he is conducting his own investigation to potentially pursue civil litigation. Jones leaves behind four children.

“The family was able to see the video earlier,” Haynes said. “It was very upsetting. Of course they continue to grieve we’re at the 30-day mark here, which is the county’s point to release the video. We’ll be doing our own investigation, but frankly, the video tells the story of preventable loss by those who are supposed to protect us.”