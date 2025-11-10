‘Practicing for the Police’: White Woman Accused of Faking Meltdown After Rear-Ending Black Man on Freeway, Sparking Outrage Over ‘Karen Act’ Behavior

Justin McPherson, a young Black man, captured the aftermath of a freeway accident on video, where the woman at fault seemingly faked a meltdown just before police arrived.

McPherson was allegedly rear-ended this summer by an unidentified white woman, who had pulled over on the side of a busy freeway after the collision. When he approached her car — with his camera phone in hand — to ask for her insurance information, she quickly turned the tables, appearing to play the victim instead.

A viral video shows a woman freaking out after a crash. (Photo: Instagram/j.mcp20)

The Instagram reel captioned, “Karen in the wild in her natural habitat,” has gained hundreds of thousands of views since it was posted on August 21.

The woman was shown crying hysterically and slumped over the steering wheel as her confused dog looked on. Her behavior prompted a shocked McPherson to tell her, “You just hit my car.”

The situation escalated when McPherson addressed her as “ma’am” and calmly asked for her insurance information. “Get away from me!” she screamed as she thrashed around her car, throwing items against the dashboard and muttering, “Oh my god.”

“Leave me alone,” she mumbled through tears. “Just wait until the police officer gets here.”

Those last words sparked a firestorm of comments from people who know how quickly stories can change when authorities arrive. One comment with nearly 17,000 likes said: “She’s practicing her act for when the police show up.”

Although data on how often people lie to police to blame African Americans or make false police reports is limited, the concept of the “racial hoax” is well-established. Some states, including New York, New Jersey, and California, have enacted laws against false reports motivated by racial bias.

The outcome of the collision remains unclear because McPherson didn’t post a follow-up video. However, that didn’t stop commenters from sharing their opinions.

“If it weren’t the era of cameras and livestreaming, she’d get a man in jail for sure,” stated one person. Thousands of others agreed.

“She went right to factory default setting of victim mode,” said another, echoing thousands of people who questioned her authenticity. While a few dissenters attributed her behavior to post-crash trauma, most were skeptical, calling her a “dedicated method actor,” and speculating she may not have had insurance.

As one put it, “The crash out to avoid accountability is sending me!”