‘Put that $100 Back’: Black Dad Teaches Young Daughter an Important Lesson on Race and Consequences That She’ll Never Forget, Video Shows

A clip of a Black father teaching his daughter a crucial life lesson has received about half a million responses on social media, and opinions are surprisingly divided.

When his school-age daughter and her white friend were caught with $100 that belonged to her friend’s dad, the blogger who goes by “The Real Street Family” on social media didn’t yell or scream. Instead, he took an opportunity to teach both girls about real-life consequences and the harsh reality of racial profiling.

An Instagram user shares a video of a conversation with his daughter. (Photo: Instagram/therealstreetfamily)

Even though his mixed-race daughter didn’t steal the money, he explained she still might be blamed because of the color of her skin — breaking down the essence of racial profiling.

The Instagram reel was captioned, “POV: Your daughter’s friend stole $100 from her dad while she was with her.”

“Regardless of where he left the money…we don’t steal,” he told the girls. “If [friend’s name] steals money from her dad, one of the first things he’s going to say is, [daughter] told you to do it, just because we look different.”

The video shows the moment the girls understood their friendship could be at stake, and they both agreed to return the money.

‘I Don’t Live in the Hood, Brotha’: White Pennsylvania Man Fired from City Job After Calling Black Delivery Driver Racial Slur In Viral Video

“You don’t want him to have any reason to say you can’t hang out,” explained The Real Street Family, “I need you to put that $100 back in his wallet, and you can come back and play. Deal?”

The talk may have been dramatic, but the father of four knew that baseless accusations and racism come with the territory of being a Black parent in the U.S. But many in the comments section on Instagram thought he went too far.

“Why would you teach your daughter that people will treat her differently because of her skin color. If you genuinely believe the other girl’s parents might do something like that, why would you let your daughter around that?” wondered one person. “He’s also teaching his daughter that just because she’s another color, she’s gonna get blamed for things, which is wrong.”

Countless parents weighed in with advice, from banning playdates to cutting off the friendship, but many applauded the dad for his lighthearted approach to tackling a serious issue.

“She understood,” wrote one person. “Thank you to the father for being kind and patient. My friend’s parents guided me a lot when I was younger, and I appreciate them.” Another chimed in, “That was the hard truth and reality both of those little girls need to understand. He prolly just saved their friendship.”