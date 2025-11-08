‘I Will Kill You’: White Driver in $148K Mercedes Ran Over Cop Three Times Then Crashed Into Police Cruiser Head-On, Police Say and Was Not Shot

A 21-year-old Pennsylvania college student is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly ran over a police officer three times, took off from the scene, then rammed into a police cruiser on a highway.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Dalton Lee Janiczek after a violent encounter with police in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, on October 24.

The incident started after an officer attempted to stop a white Mercedes G-Wagon that morning. The car sped away, driving erratically at a high speed, and even crossed over the concrete median.

Dalton Lee Janiczek (Photo: Montgomery County District Attorney)

About an hour later, police found the G-Wagon at a DoubleTree Guest Suites hotel. When an officer parked behind the car and activated his emergency lights, police say Janiczek put his vehicle in reverse and struck the police cruiser multiple times.

An officer got out of the cruiser and told Janiczek to stop, but Janiczek put his car in drive and accelerated directly at the officer in an attempt to hit him, prosecutors say.

‘I Don’t Live in the Hood, Brotha’: White Pennsylvania Man Fired from City Job After Calling Black Delivery Driver Racial Slur In Viral Video

The cop opened fire in response, but Janiczek accelerated the vehicle again and struck the cop, causing him to fall, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors say that while the officer was on the ground trying to wrap a tourniquet around a leg wound, Janiczek circled the hotel parking lot and intentionally ran over the officer three times.

Video footage posted to TikTok shows the moments the officer fired his weapon at the G-Wagon after the car backed into his police cruiser in the hotel parking lot.

The clip racked up more than two million views in two days. According to WPVI, the footage is now part of the criminal investigation.

@kelsandelles trigger warning: police incident in the hotel parking lot at #doubletree in #plymouthmeeting we were just trying to enjoy the afterglow of #billieeilish officer fired shots but he ran him over. he came back afterwards to run the officer over repeatedly ♬ original sound – Kel & Elle

Authorities say Janiczek fled the parking lot after running over the officer, which triggered a brief police pursuit. The chase came to an end when Janiczek allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic and ran into another police cruiser head-on, leaving another officer injured.

According to a criminal complaint cited by Patch, Janiczek told officers, “Put me in the car or I will kill you,” as they were placing him in police custody.

The two injured cops were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of them, who was severely injured, underwent emergency surgery. Authorities say both are in stable condition.

Janiczek was also treated at a local hospital for a head wound.

According to local reports, Janiczek is a student and member of the men’s rowing team at Loyola Marymount University and the son of a prominent lawyer in Montgomery County. The luxury G-Wagon he was driving typically retails around $148,000.

His arrest record reportedly shows several driving-related offenses he was charged with over the summer, including careless driving, speeding, passing where prohibited, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He now faces multiple felonies for the Oct. 24 incident, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The 21-year-old remains in jail without bond. The motive for the attack remains unclear at this time.