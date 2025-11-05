‘Wow’: ‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Looks Unrecognizable as Critics Claim Drastic Weight Loss Distorted Her Youthful Appearance

People are taking notice of “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira’s dramatic physical transformation. The 28-year-old turned heads last month as she made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in a matching red boy short panty and bra set paired with an oversized denim jacket.

Now she’s rocking a new look that has everyone talking, but most can’t stop comparing her drastic weight loss to how she looked when the HBO series first premiered in 2019.

‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira flaunts her dramatic weight loss in new photos. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Ferreira wore a pink ruched, curve-hugging dress at the Academy Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

The wardrobe selection featured a plunging neck, capped sleeves that showed off the star’s slimmed-down arms, and a hemline that stopped mid-thigh, flaunting her toned legs. She paired the look with open-toe black heels. Ferreira kept her glam simple, opting for long, straight brown hair and a bold berry lip color.

Onlookers were blown away by her appearance, especially her shocking weight loss. At first, an admirer gushed, “She is GORGEOUS either way!” Another person commented, “She is beautiful before and after,” but that “she should stop losing more before she gets too anorexic.”

Barbie Ferreira radiated confidence in a ruched fuchsia Roberto Cavalli dress at the Academy Women’s Luncheon (Nov 4 2025, LA) — styled with black open-toe heels and soft waves for a touch of vintage glam.

📸 © A.M.P.A.S. pic.twitter.com/Q4wLBAlf4O — Your Next Shoes (@yournextshoes) November 5, 2025

Similarly, a third fan remarked, “She does look better for losing some weight – unlike the majority of weight loss jabbers who take it too far.” Yet, another said, “Now her face is all stretched out.”

The multi-hyphenate became a poster child for body diversity as her star rose. In 2020, she spoke with British Vogue about being viewed as such.

“Stepping into a career that has historically had rigid standards of beauty, people definitely projected me as this body-positive activist and I owned that in the beginning,” said the “Unpregnant” breakout star, adding “but over the years, I’ve found my own version of that, where it’s not just about size.”

The actress is best known for her role as Kat Hernandez, a full-figured teenager, on “Euphoria.”

2019 vs. February 2025. (Photo: barbieferreira/Instagram)

She left the show ahead of season 3 in 2022. During an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, the HBO starlet explained, “I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Since her departure, fans have noticed her steady weight loss in photos shared on social media. When Ferreira posed in a nightgown in a 2024 photo, a follower wrote, “She looks so much healthier. I’m glad she chose to shed weight. No hate to fuller girlies out there. I’m all about health though.”

In a 2016 Glamour interview, Ferreira revealed her earliest attempts at grappling with body image and dieting began in kindergarten. “I used to diet all the time… I don’t recommend it, but I also don’t judge people who wanna do things with their body,” she told the publication.

The East Harlem native also assessed the multi-billion dollar dieting industry, noting that it “isn’t always looking out for your health. There’s healthy ways to do it. There’s exercise, there’s eating clean foods that aren’t processed.”

However, the “Bob Trevino Likes It” stunner has not publicly discussed details about her transformation, leaving ample room for speculation. A skeptic shared, “She has Ozempic face, unfortunately. Her face looked better when she was heavier. People need to lose weight more slowly.”

Another person snidely remarked, “Because every big girl just wants to be skinny. This is the world we live in,” after observing the screen gem’s new look. A third critic complained, “The jabs have aged her face; looks 38.”

Up next, the Euphoria actress will join West Side Story star Ariana DeBose in the new feature film.