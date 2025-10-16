‘Victoria’s Secret Angel?? Please’: Angel Reese’s Runway Debut Has Fans Rushing to Defend Her After Trolls Claim She Doesn’t Meet Model Standards

Angel Reese is feeling the love after strutting down the Victoria’s Secret runway, making history as the first professional athlete to grace the iconic fashion show’s catwalk — and, apparently, that was enough to send the internet into a full-blown meltdown.

The 6-foot-3 WNBA star took the stage Wednesday during the 2025 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, radiating confidence as she told viewers beforehand on Amazon Live, “I am so happy to be a Victoria’s Secret angel. It is a dream come true. Am I nervous? No. Am I ready? Yes, because I know I worked for this moment.”

Angel Reese’s historic Victoria’s Secret runway debut sparked backlash and passionate defenses about beauty standards. (Photos: @angelreese5/Instagram)

The Chicago Sky player wore pink underwear and giant angel wings for her historic walk that should have been celebrated as a groundbreaking achievement, but instead, critics emerged from the digital woodwork to question whether the lingerie brand had supposedly lowered its standards.

Social media erupted with backlash almost immediately.

The criticism centered around what detractors perceived as a contradiction between Reese’s previous statements about not wanting to be objectified and her decision to participate in the lingerie showcase.

Others complained about her walk, calling it amateur and wobbly in a weird way, as one critic said, “First time walking in heels as well” on X.

More went further, suggesting the 23-year-old didn’t fit traditional modeling aesthetics — comments that quickly revealed deeper biases about beauty standards and who gets to claim space in fashion.

But the trolls weren’t prepared for the clapback.

Social media influencer Tanya Ray Fox unleashed a passionate defense of Reese, calling out critics in a viral video posted to her Threads.

Fox didn’t mince words, addressing what she characterized as deeply rooted prejudice masquerading as aesthetic critique. She challenged the notion that critics were making legitimate assessments rather than revealing their own warped perceptions.

“Oh my God. I’ve now seen three of the most forgettable-looking white women in my life get on this app and talk about how, you know, Angel Reese is — of course — like, beautiful, whatever,” she opened up the video saying.

“You thought this whole time that we thought you were as attractive as Angel Reese? You actually thought Kate Moss was the pinnacle of beauty?” Fox questioned, dismantling the idea that conventional European beauty standards should remain the industry benchmark.

The response to Fox’s passionate takedown was swift and supportive.

“All I’m going to say is Rihanna needs to come back put on a show and make her one of her models,” one person wrote, imagining Reese in future high-profile fashion moments.

Another commenter noted, “It would take me dying and being reincarnated at least 20 times before I even get 10 percent as pretty as Angel. She’s a goddess.”

Someone else observed, “White folks and that segment of Black men who hate Angel Reese do not highly appraise Black women. They associate Angel with street walkers and the ghetto. They see Caitlin as classy. Reverent. Intelligent.”

Yet another supporter simply stated, “I thought she was absolutely beautiful and made a great VS Angel. People just want to talk about someone.”

The controversy surrounding her runway appearance echoes previous debates about how Reese presents herself. The basketball star has never shied away from showcasing her style and confidence, whether on the court or off.

In October, she shared swimsuit photos from a yacht that garnered over a million views on X within 14 hours, adding the caption, “Minding my own business. Don’t check for me.”

Reese’s 2023 appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition further demonstrated her comfort in her own skin. “The biggest takeaway I want people to know is you can be girly off the court and still have swag and just be who you are,” she explained at the time.

Adding another layer to the conversation about how Reese navigates public perception are previous comments from her boss and mentor, Shaquille O’Neal that many found inappropriate.

During an appearance on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” which airs on his Big Podcast Network, the Hall of Famer suggested she should consider wearing revealing attire while dunking to boost merchandise sales.

“Imagine you on the same little shorts you had on at ‘Wild ‘N Out’ dunking. You know how many T-shirts you going to sell?” he asked as she visibly squirmed. When she pushed back, saying women in the league don’t care about male approval, he responded bluntly, “That’s the problem.”

The exchange drew criticism from fans who felt the 53-year-old crossed boundaries, particularly given their significant age difference.

As the dust settles on her Victoria’s Secret debut, the overwhelming support Reese received from genuine fans suggests that critics claiming the brand lowered its standards are fighting a losing battle against evolving beauty ideals and a world increasingly ready to celebrate athletes who refuse to be boxed into narrow definitions of femininity.