‘Who the Hell Does That?’: Trump Digs Into His Jacket Mid-Interview for ‘Proof’ of His Wild Claim — But What He Actually Pulls Out Has the Internet in Shambles

President Donald Trump left viewers stunned Sunday night when, mid-interview, he reached into his jacket and pulled out what he claimed was “proof” to back one of his boldest boasts since returning to office earlier this year.

The bizarre moment unfolded at Mar-a-Lago during his sit-down with CBS’ “60 Minutes” anchor Norah O’Donnell, as he attempted to convince her he had brought “peace through strength” — and even claimed he’d ended multiple global conflicts in the process.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to other speakers after delivering remarks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined plans to expand vitro fertilization (IVF) access by encouraging workplace benefits to include access to IVF and infertility coverage. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“But Norah, that was Joe Biden’s war, not my war,” Trump shot back. “I inherited that stupid war. That should not have been a war. That would’ve never happened if I were president. And by the way, for four years it didn’t happen. There was never even a doubt.”

Trump then reached into his pocket, producing a paper that appeared to match a meme shared by the State Department on X last month. “But I brought, I mean, just a little list of — of — look at this, wars. How many did I solve?” he said, handing it toward O’Donnell.

Trump rattled off a list of conflicts — from Cambodia and Thailand to Israel and Hamas — claiming credit for brokering peace in each and boasting that he had effectively “solved” eight wars.

When O’Donnell noted that Trump had long branded himself as “the peace president,” he replied, “Well, I think I did — pretty good. I — I solved — those are eight of the nine wars I solved.” He added that his approach often came down to economic pressure: “In many cases, in 60 percent I said, ‘If you don’t stop fighting, I’m putting tariffs on both of your countries and you’re not gonna be able to do business with the United …’”

Asked why such tactics weren’t working with Russia, Trump insisted, “It is working with Putin, I think. I did different with him because we don’t do very much business with Russia … I think he wants to trade with us, and he wants to make a lotta money for Russia, and I think that’s great.”

Trump said he expected to secure peace “in a couple months.”

The stunt left many shocked whiles other managed to find the humor.

“Hahahahah…That’s f…….ing priceless! Oh dear USA, what have you become..this orange crook is a laughing stock!” said one user on Threads.

“He printed out an x post like it was an actual article to show off 😂 do you think he can tell the difference between a shitpost and real news?” mocked another.

“He printed out a social media post. He’s simultaneously a senile old man and a 4 year old,” said another. “Like who the hell does that? 😂,” wondered another.

☝#Trump carries a list of wars he's ended.



During an interview on CBS News, Trump pulled a piece of paper from his inside jacket pocket with a list of eight wars he helped end and read it out. pic.twitter.com/EkHkDmDRMl — News.Az (@news_az) November 3, 2025

The interview echoed his Oct. 13 address to the Israeli Knesset, where he declared that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas marked the end of his “eighth war.” “After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm. The guns are silent. The sirens are still. And the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace,” Trump said. “Yesterday I was saying seven, but now I can say eight.”

Trump’s “eight wars” list, however, didn’t hold up to scrutiny. According to the Associated Press, fact-checkers and foreign policy experts say most of the conflicts he cited were either not actual wars, already cooling before he got involved, or far from resolved.

He’s taken credit for everything from a brief border flare-up between Cambodia and Thailand, which ended after regional talks led by Malaysia, to Kosovo and Serbia, where no new fighting had broken out and an earlier economic deal he once touted was never fully implemented.

THE PRESIDENT OF PEACE: 8 wars ended in 8 months. pic.twitter.com/OiAH7YfkVu — Department of State (@StateDept) October 14, 2025

Trump also pointed to Congo and Rwanda, where a U.S.-brokered peace agreement hasn’t stopped violence in eastern Congo, and Pakistan and India, where Washington’s trade outreach helped calm a Kashmir standoff but didn’t end the decades-long feud.

Other claims were even murkier — like Israel and Iran, where he briefly halted Israeli strikes after a 12-day exchange of fire, and Egypt and Ethiopia, whose Nile River dispute remains unresolved. He also counts Armenia and Azerbaijan, whose ceasefire hasn’t been ratified, and Israel and Hamas, where a temporary truce and prisoner exchange remain shaky as Israeli forces continue launching periodic strikes in Gaza.

In short, Trump’s “eight wars” look less like peace deals — and more like photo ops built on conflicts that never truly ended.