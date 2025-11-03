‘They Gave No Mercy’: Texas Restaurant Workers Allegedly Attacked Father and Disabled Son Who Were Merely Seeking Help with Car Trouble

Three men were arrested and charged with beating a man and his disabled son, who were seeking help after their car had broken down.

The attack happened on October 26 outside Mariscos Yucatan, a seafood restaurant in northwest Houston, Texas.

Authorities say a man had started banging on the doors of the restaurant after he and his son started experiencing car trouble.

Three men who work at Mariscos Yucatan in Houston, Texas, are accused of attacking a father and son. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/KTRK)

Three men came out of the establishment, but instead of helping him, they started to attack him.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the men punching and kicking the man in the face.

When the man’s adult son, who has cerebral palsy, tried to intervene and stop the attack, one of the men punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground.

Both victims suffered lacerations and bruises to their faces and arms, according to court documents cited by KTRK.

At least two of the men worked at the restaurant. All three face various charges in connection with the attack.

Isidro Velasquez is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he retrieved a gun from his car, then continued to beat the victims.

During a court hearing, Velasquez’s public defender requested that his client’s bond be set at $250.

“According to the affidavit, my client was holding a firearm. However, there’s no direct statement that he pointed it at the complaining witness,” the lawyer said.

Velasquez’s bond was subsequently set at $40,000.

“It appeared from the affidavit that they gave no mercy,” the judge said.

Gustavo Rojas and Jaime Dominguez were charged with injury to a disabled person.

Rojas’s attorney claimed that Rojas was unaware that one of the victims had a disability, but prosecutors say the condition was noticeable.

The restaurant has declined to comment on whether the suspects are still employed.