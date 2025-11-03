‘Her Father Must Be So Proud’: Matt Lauer’s Daughter’s Bunny Outfit Has Fans Saying She Looks Like She’s Auditioning for Something No One Expected

Former “Today” host Matt Lauer was spotted earlier this year, marking what many believed was his first public appearance in nearly eight years since being fired over workplace misconduct allegations.

Now, his daughter is making headlines for her own scandalous reasons after dropping a series of racy photos dressed like a bunny.

Pictures of Matt Lauer’s daughter, Romy Lauer, dressed as a bunny go viral. (Photo: @romylauer/Instagram)

‘He Looks Awful!’: Disgraced ‘Today’ Show Anchor Matt Lauer Stuns With Unrecognizable New Look

Romy Lauer dressed like someone straight out of the late Hugh Hefner’s pack of lovelies, and the photos have folks telling the 22-year-old to “seek Jesus.”

Matt Lauer was terminated from NBC back in 2017 after several women accused him of misconduct during the height of the #MeToo Movement/

Variety reported that he once dropped his pants in his office in front of a female co-worker and reprimanded her after she refused to engage in an intimate act. He also allegedly gave another female co-worker an inappropriate gift accompanied by a note suggesting how she should use it.

After his daughter shared a set of revealing photos on Instagram, fans joked that she might be following in her father’s attention-grabbing footsteps. Romy was seen wearing black lingerie, fishnet stockings, and bunny ears while posing in knee-high boots for the sultry shoot that turned plenty of heads online.

After the photos made their way to the Daily Mail, several readers were quick to draw parallels between Romy’s racy post and her father’s own headline-making scandal.

“Looks like she’s on her way to an audition for the ‘Today’ show host,” one joked, while another said, “Takes after her … daddy.”

Some echoed, “Yes this makes sense.” “Her father must be so proud,” noted a third person. “On second thought, he probably is ….”

One unique observer stated, “She looks weird and uncomfortable and so are we as we look at those pictures. Put your clothes on and go get a degree and a respectable job, or learn a trade. This is embarrassing.”

The University of Miami student also shared pictures of herself and a friend dressed in all white lingerie.

“Sinners,” replied one Instagram user. “I’m reporting this,” noted another.

According to Page Six, Romy is the daughter of Lauer and his ex-wife, Dutch former model Annette Roque. Lauer and Roque were married in 1997 in the Hamptons after meeting on a blind date. They divorced in 2019 following Lauer’s work scandal.

Romy previously grabbed public attention in 2024 after fleeing the scene of a car accident. The 22-year-old reportedly crashed her Jeep Wrangler into a fence and was later caught after leaving her license plate behind. According to People magazine, she received a summons for the incident, but the case was ultimately resolved through a settlement.

Now, nearly a year later, Romy’s name is back in circulation. This time not for a traffic mishap, but for her Halloween photos that have social media buzzing. Whether fans are clutching pearls or hitting “like,” one thing’s clear: the youngest Lauer knows exactly how to keep people talking.