‘You Really Crashing Out!’: Baltimore Cop Turns a Simple Stop Into a Wild Chase That Ends Badly — Then His Boss Saw the Video and Things Got Worse

A Baltimore police officer’s encounter with two young men spiraled out of control after he chased one through city streets — and when video of the incident surfaced online, things quickly went from bad to worse for him.

A now-viral video shows what appears to be the tail-end of a verbal encounter between two men and a police officer in the Park Heights community of Baltimore.

Baltimore cop is now suspended after chasing man through busy streets. (Credit: Slick Brown TikTok)

The cop is seen getting into his patrol car while a man recording the video tells him he had no reason to stop his friend.

In response, the cop immediately speeds around a corner into an alley and starts chasing the man he had allegedly stopped.

The victim is seen running for his life as the officer chases him across a grassy lot, down a street, and around a block until finally crashing through a fence and into the yard of a home.

“You really crashing out, bro! Crashed his car and all that,” said the man recording and narrating along the way.

The man recording who was, indentified only as Slick Brown, told WBAL that he and his friends were just hanging out when the cop pulled up and told them to move. The group complied with the officer’s orders, but the cop returned and stopped them again.

“So, first he pulled up for real. He told us walk off, so we was walking off,” Brown recalled. “Then, he pulled back up on my man and told him to come here for no reason. So, then my man said, ‘No,’ and he kept walking. So, he walked through the alley. As soon as he walked through the alley, (the officer) hopped back in the car and he started chasing him.”

The chase lasted well over one minute. The video footage shows the officer’s car tearing through the street and interfering with traffic in an apparent attempt to run the victim down.

“Automatic, full speed, trying to hit him and all of that. So, my man started running. He was running for his life. He isn’t going to stop, (the officer) was trying to hit him with his car,” Brown said.

The man who was chased said the incident banged up his knee, but he didn’t suffer any other injuries.

Baltimore Police confirmed that the officer, now identified as 5-year-veteran Robert Parks, has been suspended pending an internal investigation into the incident. Authorities are also reviewing the officer’s body camera footage.

In a statement, Police Chief Commissioner Richard Worley called the video footage “disturbing” and “alarming.”

What is seen in this video is not only disturbing, but alarming,” Worley said. “This is not how we expect our officers to behave and this incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department. Our department continues to work hard to rebuild trust and change the narrative of our department and our city. We remain committed to holding officers accountable for their actions and continuing the work of rebuilding trust with our community. Please see our joint statement regarding the social media video depicting concerning actions of a Baltimore Police Officer. pic.twitter.com/kvQM5X07ZJ — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) October 29, 2025

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also weighed in, stating, “The contents of the video are deeply concerning. The officer in question has been suspended and the situation is under investigation.”

The state’s attorney’s office said its Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit has already opened an investigation that it pledges will be “thorough and comprehensive.”

“He’s a good man. He could’ve lost his life in that situation. That’s all I’m saying,” Brown said of his friend who was chased. “I’m just happy that video got seen by people like you and other people in the world.”