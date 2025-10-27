‘Jealous Because You’re Not White’: Black Mayor of North Carolina Town Fends off Wild Claim by White Neighbor In Viral Video

The mayor of small Enfield, North Carolina, has fought against white supremacy, torn down Confederate monuments, and launched the Black Male Voter Project. But despite all his achievements, he still faces racist insults when he’s walking down the street.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the 40-something Mondale Robinson can be seen defending himself against a wild accusation from a white female neighbor who confronted him as he was heading out for coffee for his wife.

Robinson and the woman were having a heated exchange when she blurted out, “You are jealous because you’re not white,” to which he quickly responded, “I don’t want to be white.”

The insults continued in a follow-up video, where the woman blamed her offensive behavior on the Black community of Enfield, whose population of 1,864 is 85 percent African-American.

After insulting his manhood, she told him, “I went to Enfield grade school. I learned all that sh-t just like you did. I can be just as [derogatory] as you can.”

“You think you learned this nastiness from Black people?” he asked. “You are the problem.”

Robinson is no stranger to confrontation. After joining the Marines and earning an associate’s degree in political science, he traveled across the country as a political consultant before returning to North Carolina to mobilize voters. He told public radio station WUNC that he became Enfield’s mayor in 2022 to stop the white supremacy that had historically plagued the town.

In one of his first major actions, he bulldozed a local Confederate monument in the wake of George Floyd’s murder — white men with guns showed up by the truckload on his street the next day.

In the recent video posted in late October, he didn’t hold back either, telling the woman, “You’re showing up like a racist right now, you’re showing up like an angry Karen.”

Judging by the comments on Instagram, Mondale voiced the feelings of many. “Delegation of Black People Statement: We have never wanted to be white respectfully,” wrote one. Another astonished commenter added, “Do they really think we want to be WT!? I’ve never heard this before! White? Really!”