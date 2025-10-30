‘Do You Have Some Pants?’: Viewers Zoom In on Defendant’s Expression After Detroit Judge Calls Out Cop for Questionable Court Attire

No one knows why a Detroit police officer showed up at a virtual court hearing in his underwear, but people on social media are getting a good laugh out of it.

The video, posted to X by Kollege Kidd on October 29, shows Judge Sean Perkins of Detroit’s 36th District Court asking the officer to state his name for the record. As the officer raises his hand to speak, the camera captures a full view, revealing that he’s all business on top (a police shirt) and all boxers below—a situation straight out of the pandemic when Zoom calls were the norm. His hand is suspiciously blurred in the video, and the speculation is running wild in the comments section.

Judge Sean B. Perkins (Photos: 36th District Court, YouTube screenshot)

The shocked judge asked him, “Do you have some pants on, cuz … officer?”

“No, sir,” the man responded without missing a beat.

The female defendant, however, nearly upstaged everyone thanks to the hilarious look of shock on her face, which Kollege Kidd captured in a screenshot.

Detroit, Michigan judge shocked after police officer shows up to zoom hearing wearing boxers



“You got some pants on, cuz?” pic.twitter.com/9NzLm25kti — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) October 29, 2025

“Her Freeze Frame facial expression is AMAZING!!” howled one in the comments section, followed by: “She is all of us.”

According to The Metro Detroit News, the hearing involved a reckless driving and drag racing case from May, in which the female defendant had been issued a citation. She was appearing for a plea deal when the half-dressed officer joined the video.

“The judge was so shocked he took it back to the block,” wrote one person, while another said, “Judge street as hell,” referring to his use of “cuz”, though some contend he meant to say “counselor” and corrected himself.

“How tf did nobody bust out laughing in this situation?” is the million-dollar question.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison apologized on behalf of the officer in a statement, shared with the outlet. “The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings. The involved officer’s actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department,” he stated.

“Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident.”