‘This Is So Damn Cringe’: Trump Breaks Into Fake Accent on World Stage, Awkward Silence Freezes the Room as Clip Explodes Online

President Donald Trump became the talk of the internet after an awkward exchange during his Asia trip left world leaders frozen in place.

Over three days, he made appearances in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, but it was one particular exchange at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that had the internet buzzing — and the room suddenly very quiet.

Donald Trump mimicking another foreign leader during an overseas speech draws backlash. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Not You’: Trump’s Briefing Turns Into a Circus After Reporter Won’t Stop Yelling — He Snaps, and Makes a Strange Gesture Before Abruptly Ending It

On Oct. 28, Trump gave a shoutout to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in position since 2014, while speaking about the longstanding political strife between neighboring countries.

Modi, 75, was not present at the summit, but that did not stop Trump from complimenting his appearance and praising his toughness to the heads of state in attendance.

“I’ll tell you what, Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy. He looks like you’d like to have your father, like he’s a killer. He’s tough as hell,” Trump stated.

Trump then imitated Modi by using an Indian accent while saying, “No, we will fight!” After switching back to his normal voice, he added, “I said, ‘Whoa, is that the same man that I know?’”

A clip of the president mimicking his fellow far-right officeholder quickly spread across the internet, as social media users dragged Trump for his latest word salad.

“OMG, this is verbal diarrhea,” one person on X wrote in response to footage of Trump’s impersonation of Modi. A second tweeter wondered, “He’s like to have your father what? Does he ever finish a sentence?”

Viewers online said they were secondhand embarrassed watching the moment unfold in real time. A similar reply read, “Trump is an idiot and a laughingstock! Embarrassing!”

A third individual proclaimed, “That is so damn cringe. Yikes.”

Trump does a very unflattering impersonation of Modi pic.twitter.com/MQh3L2vyyV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2025

“Someone escort this old man (who will be tooting his own horn non-stop ’til his last breath) away from any microphones. It’s embarrassing,” a Trump critic on the platform suggested.

Trump has incorporated impersonating his self-proclaimed friends and perceived foes into his personal brand since he officially stepped into the world of politics as a national figure in 2015.

The New York City-bred businessman repeatedly put on a fake Indian accent when talking about Modi, according to a 2018 report about Trump’s relationship with the prime minister.

November 25, 2015 – At a campaign rally in South Carolina, Trump mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has arthrogryposis, a congenital joint condition. “Now, the poor guy, you ought to see this guy,” Trump said, imitating Kovaleski by flailing his arms about. pic.twitter.com/ykMfpJhIOB — JJ the Santa Barbarian #SlavaUkraini 🥑🥥 (@cookiesinheaven) November 25, 2024

At a 2015 campaign rally, the then-Republican presidential candidate mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital joint condition, by making jerking motions with his arms.

Trump also made fun of former President Joe Biden’s lifelong speech impediment at a 2024 campaign event in Georgia by telling the crowd, “I’m gonna bring the country tuh-tuh-tuh-together.”

On the other hand, Trump has become the target of widespread ridicule in recent months as his detractors consistently poke fun at his orange complexion, weight, swollen ankles, bruised hand, and questionable health status.