‘Incompetent Fool’: Trump Stumbles to Explain How Water Works, Announces Discovery of 2,000-Year-Old Technology in Deranged Speech to Navy

President Donald Trump had a meltdown over magnets as he launched into an address before some 6,000 sailors and top brass aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier off the coast of Japan during his trip to Asia this week.

Trump was aboard the USS George Washington docked at Yokosuka Naval Base when he digressed into a long-winded, rambling rant demanding aircraft carriers return to using “steam for catapults” and hydraulics for elevators before incoherently claiming that water can disable magnets, according to the Daily Beast.

“You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning and it’s fine, you take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” a clearly confused Trump declared in the Oct. 28 speech.

US President Donald Trump dances as he leaves after delivering a speech in front of US Navy personnel on board the US Navy’s USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka on October 28, 2025. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

“So, you know, the elevators come up in the new carriers — I think I’m going to change it, by the way — they have magnets. Every tractor has hydraulic, every excavator, every excavating machine of any kind has hydraulic. But somebody decided to use magnets,” Trump blathered before the sailors.

Not finished with his diatribe against 2,000-year-old magnetic technology, the 79-year-old President stumbled over his words and delivered a largely absurd speech before asking sailors whether they preferred magnets or hydraulics.

“They spent $993 million on the catapults trying to get them to work. And they had steam, which works so beautifully, and it has for 50 years,” Trump continued.

“I’m going to do an executive order. When we build aircraft carriers, it’s steam for the catapults and it’s hydraulic for the elevators. We’ll never have a problem,” Trump declared before adding, “He agrees. Everybody agrees. But, ahh, these people in Washington,” he added

This isn’t the first time Trump has offered a bewildering assessment of magnets, falsely claiming for more than a year now that water destroys magnets and offering up a weird conspiracy theory a few months ago that China created a global dependence on magnets.

Maybe that’s because the Chinese have a long history with magnets, dating back to the second century BC when they developed the first compass. Modern China also has a large share of the global rare earth magnet minerals market.

“You know, China intelligently went and they sort of took a monopoly of the world’s magnets, and nobody needed magnets until they convinced everybody 20 years ago, ‘Let’s all do magnets,’” Trump rambled on. “There were many other ways that the world could have gone.”

“They have all magnetic elevators to lift up 25 planes at a time, 20 planes at a time. And instead of using hydraulic, like on tractors that can handle anything from hurricanes to lightning to anything, they use magnets,” Trump continued nonsensically. “It’s a new theory. Magnets are going to lift the planes up, and it doesn’t work. And they had billions and billions of dollars of cost overruns.”

Trump‘s distaste for magnets was apparent almost two years ago when he weirdly claimed during a campaign speech, “Give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets,” The Daily Beast reported.

Social media had a lot to say about Trump’s babble.

“It’s quite telling about Trump’s handlers. He made this water-beats-magnets comment over a year ago, and NOBODY had the courage to tell him it is a ridiculous statement?? Now, he goes in front of the world and our finest and blathers about the same nonsense,” MSN readers pointed out.

And another one observed, “Somebody needs to show him a video of magnet fishing…but run it veeerrryyy slowly and don’t use big words to describe what is happening. He will be amazed as the magnet brings metal objects out of (gasp) water!”

“Amazing that about 1/2 the country voted for him when all the evidence of the incompetent fool was there for everyone to see if they were thoughtful enough. Of course, it reflects quite poorly on those who voted for him who now have to defend their position against earning the same label,” another reader stated.

Trump’s weird Navy address comes just two days after he told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Asia that he had an MRI done earlier this month during what was supposed to be his second routine physical in the past six months.

MRIs are generally not part of annual physicals. Doctors use them to diagnose conditions affecting soft tissues like organs, muscles, the brain, and blood vessels.

It’s unclear why Trump had one, but it’s raising even more concerns about his physical and mental health in recent months.