‘His Friend Didn’t Help Him Out?’: Oprah Winfrey Dragged Into Dr. Phil’s Legal Drama as Fans Wonder Why She’s Been So Quiet

The financial misfortune of television personality-turned-political pundit Dr. Phil McGraw has fueled online hatred toward his former mentor, Oprah Winfrey.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Everett ruled that the bankruptcy case for Dr. Phil’s Merit Street Media company be converted to Chapter 7 liquidation. News of the ruling spread across social media on Oct. 29. Critics of Dr. Phil, 75, took the opportunity to slam the showbiz veteran.

Even though Winfrey, 71, had no connection to the case, the media mogul still caught heat for introducing the Midwestern State University graduate to the rest of America.

“Queen of All Media” Oprah Winfrey continues to face criticism for making Dr. Phil, a Trump supporter, a television star. (Photo credits: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images; drphil/Instagram)

‘How Did Oprah’s Stars Turn So Badly?’: Oprah Winfrey Under Fire as Dr. Oz’s Trump Bootlicking Reminds Fans Who Made Him Famous

“GOOOOOOD! Glad to see him getting exactly what he deserves,” one person on Threads wrote about Dr. Phil being ordered to shut down Merit Street Media and sell off the company’s assets to pay off outstanding debts.

A second social media poster replied, “Good! He is one of the biggest disappointments of the day! I thought he was a good person, but I was wrong!”

The social media reaction then leaned into the OWN founder, who has a current estimated net worth of $3.2 billion.

“What, Oprah, his friend didn’t help him out?” someone sarcastically asked.

Another Threads user expressed joy in Dr. Phil’s misery by writing, “Finally! Don’t forget to thank Oprah for making him famous. Oh, and Dr. Oz, another Oprah product.”

“Woo! Oprah, don’t you dare give us any more ‘doctors’ either, give me a car or f off,” read a third post, referring to a famous segment from “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” where she gave away vehicles to members of her studio audience.

Dr. Phil became a household name, thanks to his self-titled daytime talk series. Winfrey, 71, created the long-running program after McGraw served as a regular guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Following his co-sign from Winfrey, McGraw went on to host the syndicated “Dr. Phil” for 21 seasons from 2002 and 2023. Their longstanding personal and professional relationship ensures their respective legacies while always be tied together.

McGraw has openly credited Oprah for giving him a platform. During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2022, Dr. Phil revealed he writes Winfrey a thank you letter every year for helping to launching his entertainment career.

The author of “We’ve Got Issues” then entered the political realm by supporting Donald Trump’s Republican presidential campaigns, complicating the public perception of his friendship with Winfrey, who has been a prominent supporter of the Democratic Party.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, 65, also rose to the mainstream as a regular guest on Winfrey’s talk show. Like Dr. Phil’s embrace of Trump’s MAGA movement, the ex-host of “The Dr. Oz Show” endorsed the Queens-raised politician and presently serves as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator in the Trump administration.

In 2024, Dr. Phil spoke at the controversial campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, just days before the 2024 presidential election that Trump won by defeating the Democratic candidate, then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Dr. Phil faced significant backlash from Harris supporters for railing against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at the same event that featured right-leaning comedian Tony Hinchcliffe making an offensive joke that described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Dr. Phil: This country was built on hard work.. Not on DEI pic.twitter.com/QngDJKbDnc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

“This country was built on hard work, added value, and talent. Not on equal outcome. Not on DEI,” McGraw told the Trump-loving crowd inside MSG that night. He also mentioned starting Merit Street Media in his speech before the company ultimately failed. Merit was launched in April 2024, some 15 months ago before the company filed for bankruptcy this year

Dr. Phil has continued his messaging into 2025, including ranting about Disney’s so-called “woke Snow White” movie, which has grossed around $205 million at the worldwide box office since premiering in March.

While McGraw goes on tirades about content featuring diverse casts, his own media venture is falling apart after Merit Street lost its major bankruptcy court battle. According to reports, Dr. Phil is entangled in another lawsuit as well.

He sued his former business partner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, for alleged breach of contract. The Christian-based TBN filed a counterclaim accusing the Oklahoma native of trying to “enrich” himself and “his associates and affiliates.”