‘Prove Everyday What a Horrible Person You Are’: Karoline Leavitt’s Low-down Dirty Insult of Democrat Governor Blows Up In Her Face

Social media has exploded in anger after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt used a vulgar nickname in a post about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former vice presidential candidate.

Walz was reacting to comments Leavitt made during a press briefing last week when a reporter asked, “In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the President looking at any other renovations or significant kind of projects here at the White House?”

Leavitt responded that President Donald Trump’s “main priority” is the “Big Beautiful Ballroom.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. At 27 years old, Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Not to my knowledge, no, but he’s a builder at heart, clearly, and so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the President’s main priority,” a tone-deaf Leavitt responded.

That’s when Walz lashed out at the Trump administration over the ongoing government shutdown and its lack of urgency in ending the stalemate between Democrats and Republicans.

Federal workers are going without pay, and urgent federal programs such as food benefits for low-income Americans are being cut off due to the closure.

“They are choosing not to fund these programs. They are choosing to prioritize, and when the White House press secretary said the top priority is the ballroom, we could not disagree more,” Walz vehemently proclaimed.

That’s when Leavitt responded in the most childish manner, posting a clip of Walz with the caption, “Stop lying, Tampon Tim.”

Wow. Aren’t you a roll model for all young women looking to get into politics. What a disgrace to ANY administration and a step back from how far woman in the government have come. You prove everyday what a horrible person you are just by opening your mouth — ᴉɹo┴ (@Tori1970) October 28, 2025

Social media wasn’t standing for it and erupted in outrage.

“Okay, but you literally did say that,” this X user pointed out.

“Karoline: you hold a taxpayer-funded position representing the White House. Using your platform to sling insults isn’t strength—it’s immaturity. History (and your own child) will remember how you used your voice,” X user Amber Speaks Up posted.

Social media user Stephen Lee Carr had this to say, “Everything Tim is saying is true, folks. And keep in mind that Karoline’s behavior is actually rewarded inside the current WH regime. Being crass and cruelty itself is a loyalty signal. The more shamelessly you violate norms of decency, the higher your perceived rank in the dominance hierarchy.”

“Instead of fixing crumbling bridges and feeding hungry kids, Trump’s team prioritizes gold-plated ballrooms, Tim called it right, Karoline,” X user Richard Angwin posted.

During a press conference last week, Walz said he planned to use $4 million in emergency funding to help keep food banks stocked when SNAP benefits end this weekend.

He also called out Trump, accusing him and Republicans of creating an ongoing government crisis.

“This is not a both-sidesism. This is owned by the Republicans. It is owned by their ability to want to have anything their way. They’ve got a president that is pulling money back that was appropriated by the legislature,” he emphasized.

Republicans passed a stopgap funding measure in the House, but the Senate needs Democratic support to pass a similar measure unless the Republicans remove the filibuster rule. So the government shut down on Oct. 1.

Democrats have insisted reversing cuts to Medicaid and extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies as part of the funding bill, otherwise millions of Americans are going to see a massive jump in their health insurance premiums on Jan. 1 after Trump’s “one Big Beautiful Bill” that was rammed through Congress last summer with no Democratic support did not rescind the subsidy expiration provision that has been looming since 2021.

Republicans have refused to negotiate and are getting blamed for the shutdown, as they control the presidency and Congress.