‘KKKarline Is Not a Nice’: Viewers Say Karoline Leavitt Needs Her Head Checked After She Goes Off In Rant Over Karine Jean-Pierre

A thin-skinned White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt threw a tantrum on Fox News, spewing out a venomous diatribe against former President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when asked about Jean-Pierre calling Leavitt’s comments about Democrats “deplorable.”

Leavitt unleashed a diatribe against Jean-Pierre, calling her “bitter” and accusing her of “lying” about Biden’s health.

“Karine worked for the most incompetent president in history, so I guess she has a reason to be bitter,” Leavitt spat out.

“But being bitter will not sell your books,” she hissed.

Jean-Pierre’s newest book, “Independent,” hit the bookstores Tuesday and describes the stunning end to Biden’s 2024 re-election bid, former Vice President Kamala Harris’ unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign and the challenges she faced as press secretary both at the podium and behind the scenes.

Jean-Pierre was a guest on “The View” on Tuesday and was asked about remarks Leavitt has made to the press, including last week when Leavitt said most Democratic voters are “Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals.”

“I have so many thoughts there,” Jean-Pierre said. “Hearing that, it’s deplorable. And I’m using that word on purpose because they don’t seem to understand — this is the Trump White House — that they don’t work for just one man. They work for the American people. It is about coming together for a common good,” according to People magazine.

But an incensed Leavitt wasn’t done with her tirade by the time of her Tuesday night appearance on the “Jesse Watters Primetime” show.

“With all due respect to my predecessor, she is one of the main culprits of the greatest cover-up and scandal in American history. She took the podium every day and lied to the press about the incompetence of her boss, and on this book tour, she continues to lie,” Leavitt snarled.

“She said this past week that Joe Biden would still be up for the job…she actually said this week as well on a podcast that Joe Biden did ‘more press engagements than President Trump currently does now,'” Leavitt blasted with her trademark smirk.

“Any person across the aisle can tell you that is a bald-faced lie,” she continued before adding, “I’m very proud to work for the greatest president in history.”

Plenty of people had a lot to say about Leavitt’s hateful attack, especially calling Biden “incompetent.”

“Psychologists gotta study these people someday,” one X user stated.

“Oh @PressSec Nobody lies like you and Trump – such nasty divisive conversations – Do u understand that just because people don’t agree w/Trump and don’t like his policies they are not the enemy – Good Americans shouldn’t be characterized like that – Do your job w/some dignity,” X user Jill Friedman demanded.

X user R Muir agreed with Jean-Pierre, “She is a deplorable liar.”

And X user Leila McCoy agreed, “THAT’S BECAUSE her communication information & misinformation & unprofessional behavior are DEPLORABLE to us ALL (or should be)! Republican or Democrat.”

“KKKarline is not a nice person,” this X user summed it up nicely.

Jean-Pierre, who was Biden’s press secretary from May 2022 until Biden’s term ended, said in her book that she saw no evidence that Biden’s mental acuity was failing, according to The Hill, even after the disastrous TV debate with President Donald Trump last June, which was the beginning of the end of Biden’s re-election effort.

She also wrote that no one concealed Biden’s so-called mental diminishment, as alleged in the book “Original Sin” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

She said she “saw Biden every day and saw no such decline,” adding she has not read the Tapper-Thompson book.

Its central theme “does not track with what I saw in the White House,” she repeated.