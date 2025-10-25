‘What Does That Even Mean?’: Karoline Leavitt Pressed About Trump’s Ballroom Plan — Invents a Word, Fumbles for an Answer, Then Abruptly Changes Course

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt found herself cornered at Thursday’s briefing when pressed on whether President Donald Trump has any limits on what he can tear down or destroy — even historic landmarks — without oversight.

As the questions mounted, she reached for every possible escape hatch, from citing legal opinions to coining a brand-new construction term, in a scramble that only made things worse.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt answers questions from reporters during a press briefing

The grilling by CBS reporter Weijia Jiang came after Trump unexpectedly demolished the East Wing of the White House this week to make way for his “big, beautiful ballroom,” stunning Americans when images of the wreckage surfaced.

Jiang asked, “Can the president tear down anything he wants without oversight? Can he demolish this building, or, say the Jefferson Memorial?”

Jiang first referenced The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) and the fact that the administration claims Trump did not file construction plans with the commission because it only has oversight on construction projects on federal properties, not demolitions.

True to form, Leavitt pretty much evaded the question even inventing the term “vertical construction” to explain that Trump didn’t need a permit during the demolition phase, but might during the construction phase, but even then, she didn’t exactly answer the question.

She referred to what she says is a legal opinion by the NCPC on construction oversight and said the White House planned to follow it.

“So, it’s not the president who came up with that legal opinion himself. That’s a legal opinion that’s been held by the NCPC for many years. … Their general counsel has said, when it comes to phase one of this project, the tearing down of the current East Wing structure, a submission is not required legally for that, only for vertical construction will a submission be required, and that’s a legal opinion from them, and we are following that legal opinion.”

What is vertical construction? Plenty of people wondered what she was even talking about.

“Vertical construction? I literally work in the industry and I’ve never heard construction categorized in that manner,” a Threads user wrote, joining the many clearly confused by Leavitt’s answer, or rather non-answer.

“Only for vertical construction”? What does that even mean? Like if he decides to build one of his shitty hotels out back?” asked another.

Another jumped in with more details, “As an architect who’s practiced for almost 40 years (mostly in DC), I can attest I’ve never heard the term “vertical construction” used to describe new construction. It’s either demolition or construction (or remodeling or renovation). “Vertical construction” is a made up term to make what they’re doing seem somehow more legit. It’s not.”

Leavitt still didn’t answer the question but instead continued by asking a question herself.

“I would just add, can any president do such a thing to the White House grounds? There have been many presidents in the past who have made their mark on this beautiful White House complex. This briefing room, as you all know, was not once a briefing room. It was a swimming pool. There have been presidents who have completely torn down the Executive Mansion,” she stated before continuing with a prediction.

Here’s the brutal truth from above: this satellite view shows exactly what Trump destroyed. He swore he wouldn’t touch the East Wing. He lied. The disinformation campaign claimed only the carport was coming down—pure cover. What actually happened? He leveled it all. Every office.… pic.twitter.com/ZuuPaGogci — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) October 24, 2025

“In due time, the East Wing is going to be more beautiful and modern than ever before,” she proclaimed. “And in addition, there will be a big, beautiful ballroom that can hold big parties and state visits for generations to come.”

Still not answering the question, Jiang tried again pushing more forecefully the second time. “So, it sounds like the answer is, yes, he can tear down whatever he wants.”

Leavitt went on the defensive immediately while interrupting. “That’s not what we’re saying. That’s a legal opinion that’s been held for many years. No, it’s something that presidents have done for years and years,” she insisted as she held up photos showing the construction of the West Wing and West Terrace in 1902.

Jiang pushed back again when Leavitt’s visuals failed to shut her up. Instead, Leavitt ignored her follow up and diverted her attention to another reporter who asked why Trump didn’t tell the American people that the ballroom would involve demolishing the East Wing.

One viewer caught the slight. “Karolyin’ got so excited when her coffee boy handed her those pictures. She really was proud of what she thought was a gotcha,” they observed.

Leavitt lied again, claiming that when the original ballroom plans were unveiled to the press this summer it was clear the East Wing would have to go. That is a complete falsehood. At the time Trump characterized the ballroom as an expansion of the East Wing, not a teardown.

They believe that no rules apply to them. https://t.co/Q3td5j1Cwq — Joe (@htown_Joe) October 24, 2025

“I really wish people like Leavitt would stop the incessant lying in an attempt to convince us all he isn’t the foul, morally decrepit narcissist he so blatantly is. It’s an insult to every thinking person,” an X user proclaimed.

Another observed, “They believe that no rules apply to them.”

Trump first unveiled plans for a new 90,000 square foot ballroom this summer, claiming it was an extension of the East Wing and that donors would pay the $200 million price tag.

Now the East Wing has been demolished and the cost estimate has increased to $300 million. It’s unclear when it will be completed.