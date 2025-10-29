‘I’m a Motherf—ing White Man!’: Ohio Man Pulls Down His Pants, Yells Racial Slur, and Loses Every Ounce of Dignity on Camera

A white Ohio man, who was apparently upset over being called “a white boy,” dropped his pants and “mooned” a Black driver, while yelling a racial slur, all in broad daylight on a major thoroughfare.

The video, first posted to Instagram on October 27, has been racking up views on social media, though it’s unclear when the incident occurred.

The clip picks up during a heated verbal exchange and shows a man and his white female companion standing near their truck, which was haphazardly parked in the middle of an intersection.

A viral video captures the moment an Ohio man moons a driver. (Photo: X/IseeRacists)

After being addressed as a “bad white boy,” the man angrily marched toward the Black driver and began pulling at his waistband and taking off his belt.

Noticing what was about to happen, the woman darted toward him, surely dreading the inevitable. Desperately trying to intervene, she even shoved the man, but there was nothing stopping him.

He suddenly pulled down his pants and bent over to display his bare backside to the person filming — and to at least 50,000 online viewers who have seen the video since it went viral. The pair have not been identified, but they wore matching hoodies emblazoned with the Burgett & Sons Concrete logo, a construction company based in Columbus, Ohio.

After the bare-bottomed display, he yelled, “White boy!” raising his arms like a champion. “Ain’t no mother-cking n*gger here.”

He then added, “I’m a mother-cking white man.”

As one person wrote on X, “The fatigue is palpable.” Many in the comments section were downright confused by the spectacle. “So he gets mad and shows his ass?”

“What grown man thinks he’ll win an argument by mooning!?” read the caption on the Instagram post. Another person chimed in, “I’m so confused as to how he thought this was a sign of supremacy…”

Jokes and wild speculation have been flooding the comments, with nearly everyone asking the same question: “Is this normal for men to pull down their pants when they are stepping to another man? I’ve never seen this in my life. Wthhhh.”

Meanwhile, some thought his companion, who tried to stop him, should get “hazard pay” and gave her credit for “saving him from an unexpected nap in the street.”