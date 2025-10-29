‘Mind-Boggling’: Trump Tries to Humiliate Biden, But It Backfires When He Works Himself Into a Frenzy Over a Story He Swears Biden Said — That Never Happened

President Donald Trump went on an offensive tirade against former President Joe Biden while speaking to U.S. troops on an aircraft carrier off the coast of Japan Tuesday, but his insults landed with a big thud instead of the boom he was hoping for.

Trump repeated his false claim that Biden lied about having been a pilot during a speech before 6,000 Navy troops aboard the USS George Washington at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Yokosuka, Japan.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a speech to US Navy personnel on board the US Navy’s USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka on October 28, 2025. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

“Biden used to say he was a pilot. He was a pilot, he was a truck driver, whatever, whoever walked in. He wasn’t a pilot. He wasn’t much of a president either to be honest with you. That I can tell you. That we all know,” Trump denigratingly declared.

But Trump’s attempt at mockery during a serious moment, backfired.

“Biden never said he was a pilot. I believe it was George W Bush,” Threads user Cheryl Watson corrected.

‘He’s Completely Lost’: Trump Brazenly Breaks Protocol In Asia, Then Appears to Freeze for Several Seconds As Viewers Gasp At His Decline In Real Time

George W. Bush served as a pilot in the Texas National Guard during the Vietnam War and avoiding combat. Former President George W. Bush’s father, former President George H.W. Bush, was a Navy bomber pilot during World War II and flew 58 combat missions during the war.

“What an idiot,” another chimed in about Trump’s insults. In addition to fumbling his insult with the wrong president, Trump only put the spotlight on his own history.

“Trump always has to lie about Biden and bash him! What a draft dodging slug!” this Threads user declared.

“Apparently President Biden is living rent-free in Trump’s brain,” Threads user Peggy Corcelli guessed.

And this observation, “EVERY ACCUSATION IS AN ADMISSION.”

“He’s the only Commander in Chief to bad mouth the previous Commander in Chief in an address to the troops. Mind boggling.” still another Threads user stated.

Biden did falsely declare during his presidency that he was previously a truck driver and he stated other inaccuracies about his résumé, but he never claimed to have been a pilot, according to CNN.

Trump basically made that up while trying to mock Biden for something Trump himself fabricated. And this isn’t the first time, either. He falsely claimed the same thing about Biden during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The Biden remark wasn’t the only false thing Trump said in his speech to thousands of sailors.

He falsely claimed as he’s been doing for weeks now that the costs of food and energy “are way down.”

“Inflation back home, we had the worst inflation in the history of our country,” Trump contended.

“Energy costs are down. You know, energy costs are way down. Gasoline prices are way down. Grocery prices are way down. We have a little problem with beef. We’re going to get that down very quickly, but the prices are way down,” he continued to insist.

Why he keeps lying about this is a true headscratcher because all anyone has to do is go to a grocery store or look at their energy bills.

Trump also repeated his false claims that, “No president that we know has ever ended any war.” It’s unclear what the “we know” means, as U.S. presidents have been part of ending conflicts around the world for decades, going back to Theodore Roosevelt and his role in mediating the end of the Russia-Japan War in 1905.