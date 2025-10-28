‘Don’t Have to be Black to be a N*gger’: White Woman Goes Viral for a Tantrum In a Florida Hotel Hallway That Took an Unexpected Turn

A white woman has gone viral for an epic meltdown in a hotel hallway that ended with the N-word and tears.

The middle-aged Florida resident had been staying at the hotel with co-workers to attend a work conference when she allegedly tried to start a fight with a group of teenage girls in the hotel hallway. After a young man pulled her off, the woman — who claimed to be married to a police officer — became embroiled in an argument with his friends, one of whom was Black.

A Florida woman was caught on a hotel video exploding into a racist rant. (Photo: TikTok/Texusryder)

From belligerent yelling to sticking out her tongue and baby-talking, the woman had a full-blown tantrum that ended in the most infuriating way.

“I’ll sit next to this n*gger right here because both of us come from the same f-cking place,” she said, referring to the Black friend. Describing herself as white in air quotes, she said, “I. Don’t. Care. Because we both come from the same place. You don’t have to be Black to be a n*gger…”

The Black man who endured this tirade, Texasusryder, posted the videos to TikTok with the caption, “KAREN USING THE ‘N’ WORD.”

She also mocked another in the group for his height, referring to the man as “a little white guy” and later calling him “cute” and “Napoleon-like.” She used homophobic language and segued into a bizarre slam on the “liberal way of doing things” in states like New York and Massachusetts.

“This is f-cking Florida,” she exclaimed, “and we don’t care about your way of doing things. We honestly don’t. We want to be good people.”

When she heard the Irish accent of one onlooker, she told him the Black “motherf-cker … has more rights than you do,” before dropping the N-word bomb. A Black woman filming from the safety of her hotel doorway immediately yelled out, “Whoa! Whoa!”

Before police arrived, the woman’s co-worker intercepted her, and she began to cry as he coaxed her back into her hotel room. As she retreated, she whispered, “I’m not representing.” But those tears did not win viewers’ sympathy in the now-viral videos.

“I love it when they do all that and then at the end they start crying tears of guilt,” wrote one. Another stated, “The cheese done slid off her cracker!!”

Many wondered if the dramatic display was a parody, and we can’t blame them. “Why it sound like a bad college monologue?” asked one person. “She is in her own movie.”

Meanwhile, others showed up to say, “Us FLORIDIANS DO NOT CLAIM HER!!”

As one put it, “I have no idea what is going on here, but I’m mad.”