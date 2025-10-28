‘We Are Cooked’: Trump’s Odd Confession to Troops Has People Wondering What Doctors Really Found in That MRI

Donald Trump left countless people bewildered by his latest word salad episode after what started as a harmless compliment somehow turned into one of his strangest truth-telling moments yet.

The 79-year-old was speaking to troops at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on Oct. 28 when he tried to throw shade at “goog looking” people, presuming he’s not one of them.

President Donald Trump made another bold claim during his speech — one that seemed to reveal more about him than the point he was trying to make. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump told the men and women of “rank and file” that they were “incredible, good looking people, too good looking people. I don’t like good looking people,” causing some of the audience to break into laughter.

The reaction riled Trump up, who then exclaimed, “I never liked good looking people, to be honest with you.”

The rambling continued as he explained, “I’ve never admitted that before, but see, I’m allowed to,” though he never quite completed his thought. Instead, while mid-sentence, the president jumped to an unrelated tangent about the United States Supreme Court setting the tone for how the country operates.

Trump appointed three — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — of the nine justices.

According to the political figure, “Everything now in our country is based on merit, and that’s why I look at you and I see nothing but merit. It’s great to have a country back where we can go by merit. Now, we don’t go by anything else except for talent and work and hard work.”

Narcissistic don’t like good looking people, it’s true. They get jealous and feel threatened by them. His dementia is truth telling today — Sarah V (@VonSarah30032) October 28, 2025

Viral clips of his remarks became a magnet for critics to unleash their reactions to the seemingly directionless speech to military personnel. Among the comments found on IG Threads one stated, “What’s crazy is he is NOT good looking himself.”

A tweet read, “Narcissistic don’t like good looking people, it’s true. They get jealous and feel threatened by them. His dementia is truth telling today.” Trump’s hard-to-follow thoughts also provoked a flood of scrutiny.

A second X user tweeted, “Even his lies have no anchor anymore he invents fake Supreme Court victories mid-sentence like reality is optional. It’s not leadership, it’s delirium wrapped in self-worship.” Someone else shared, “This is a babbling brook and he’s a babbling moron!” along with a gif of a stream of water.

YIKES: Watch Donald Trump get guided through a ballroom by the Japanese prime minister. He’s completely lost. Maybe this explains why Trump got an MRI scan recently… pic.twitter.com/cLcrwOyS2p — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 28, 2025

A fourth commenter wrote, “Every time this clown speaks, it just reinforces what an idiot he is. So embarrassing on the world stage.” A fifth wrote, “Holy [crap], we are cooked.”

In a shocking admission, Trump revealed to the media that he recently underwent an MRI and cognitive tests during a checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously confirmed he underwent “advanced imaging” and testing, however, she refrained from providing further details.

His first visit to the facility this year was in April. Both times, he claimed to be in “excellent” health despite public concerns about his perceived inability to consistently deliver a string of coherent thoughts.

Yet the White House hasn’t disclosed what triggered the second scan or what exactly the test covered — even though medical experts say MRIs aren’t ordered spontaneously.

Social media erupted with theories alleging Trump experienced a health emergency when he went days without addressing the media in September. The Republican president is currently on a trip to Asia to meet with country leaders such as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.