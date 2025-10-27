‘His Right Side Is Toast’: Trump’s Strange ‘Walk’ Has Viewers Wondering If His Doctor Was Being Honest

Donald Trump says he is the epitome of what a healthy president looks like, but his sluggish movements tell a different story. All eyes were locked on the 79-year-old when he arrived in Malaysia for a multi-day trip across Asia.

Speculation about Trump’s health has been swirling for months, and not even his glowing doctor’s notes have calmed the internet. So when he took that slow, careful walk down the steps of Air Force One, folks online acted like they were watching the world’s most dramatic balance test.

Trump’s wave to nobody at midnight before his Asia trip has social media questioning his signature wave. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

‘How Much More Can They Hide?’: Trump’s Shortcut Into Air Force One Raises Eyebrows After White House’s Shaky Explanation

As he descended the steps of Air Force One in footage circulating online, Trump’s steady and calculated mosey down the steps is what viewers first noticed.

He first stepped out of the aircraft, paused and waved, and then cautiously grabbed hold of the airstair railing with his left hand and eventually made his way down to the tarmac.

His gaze remained downward as he ensured each foot landed properly on every step. He briefly raised his right arm no higher than his hip to briefly acknowledge the crowd waiting to greet him.

However, his actions were not perceived as an attempt to stay upright. Instead, people speculate that his caution is a sign of an ailment. An IG Threads user who claimed to be a medical provider reposted the video.

They wrote, “I’ve said it before. Here’s more proof: He’s fallen. And he’s had a left hemisphere stroke or TIA. His right side is toast. Those are the actions of a man who fears gravity.”

President Donald J. Trump arrives in Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit and is greeted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. 🇺🇸🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/3MznUkXQ4N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 26, 2025

Someone else responded, “Also either his suits are getting bigger or he’s lost some weight he looks a little slow and sickly like my grandpa did before he kicked the bucket.” A third user remarked, “If anyone loved this man, they’d be by his side, fearing he’d fall. Alas…there’s no one,” seemingly alluding to Melania Trump’s absence.

A fourth person observed differences in the fist pumps Trump did as native performers welcomed him on the red-carpeted tarmac. They commented, “I noticed when he was ‘dancing’ in Malaysia he could barely raise his left hand and arm. Perhaps I’m mistaken.”

The businessman has been dogged by speculation about his presumably waning health, both physical and cognitive, for months.

Trump nearly falls flat on his face while struggling to walk up the steps to Air Force One today pic.twitter.com/yksOLpWfZh — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 8, 2025

Some believe Trump has suffered a stroke. Observations that have raised red flags include slurred words, incoherent speech and a slightly droopy face.

However, in Trump’s own words, he is intentional about every step he takes on unlevel ground. He addressed the reason for his meandering downstairs when he spoke to U.S. military leaders in September.

“I’m very careful. You know, when I walk downstairs — like I’m on stairs like these stairs — I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well… Just walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record.”

The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2014

In June, photographers captured 4K footage of Trump as he stumbled up the plane’s stairs.

During a 2017 trip to the United Kingdom, The Times, a London-based newspaper, reported, “Downing Street officials claimed the president’s phobia of stairs and slopes led him to grab the prime minister’s hand as they walked down a ramp at the White House.”

Trump underwent a “second annual” physical in early October. Despite confirming an MRI took place, he continues to claim a clean bill of health.

