‘I’m Still White, You’re Still Black’: Georgia Man Explodes in Crazed Rant Aiming Multiple Racist Insults at Black Woman Driving Into Parking Lot

A video is circulating online showing a white man confronting a Black woman in a car and unleashing a string of profanities and racist insults.

The footage, which was reportedly filmed in Augusta, Georgia, comprises edited clips showing the man’s invective-laden rant in a parking lot of a shopping plaza.

The man, dressed in a blue-striped polo shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes, appears to be upset by the woman’s driving skills when he approaches her car as it pulls into the parking lot.

A Georgia man was caught on video going off in a racist rant. (Photo: Threads/swagrman)

“Stop driving like an a**hole,” the man declares as he’s flagged by his friend, who’s wearing a blue button-down and a cap with an American flag on it.

The man then walks up to the driver’s side window and says, “Stop driving like an a**hole, you f***ing n*****r.”

He doesn’t stop there.

As the confrontation continues, he begins to insult the woman’s racial background and compare their skin colors.

“You know what’s great? You’re still gonna be Black and we’re not,” the man says.

The video skips to another part where the man says, “I’m still white, you’re still Black.”

The woman he confronts is heard laughing off the insults as the man stands by his black GMC truck.

As she drives off, she also yells out his license plate number.

The video has been reshared to multiple social media platforms and has drawn numerous views and comments. Similar to the reaction of the woman who was targeted, many people made light of his remarks.

“THANK GOD we’ll still be black ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 was that supposed to be an insult ?” one Threads user commented.

“He’s saying that like black ppl hate being black,” another person wrote.

“It’s very sad in this day and age people are so full of hate. Everyone is a guest on this planet no visa required,” a third person wrote.