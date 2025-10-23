‘Completely Unnecessary’: IHOP Security Guard Accused of Fatally Shooting Unhoused Man In the Head After He Spat on Her Face

A security guard was charged with the murder of a homeless man who allegedly spat on her while he was being escorted out of an IHOP restaurant for causing a disturbance.

According to WCAU, citing police reports, the incident took place on Oct. 11 at 11:10 p.m. inside an IHOP restaurant located in downtown Philadelphia.

A reportedly unhoused 43-year-old man, whom police have not yet identified, had to be escorted out of the establishment by security guards.

Yahaira Melendez, a security guard, is charged with murder after shooting and killing a homeless man who spat at her inside a Philly IHOP, police say. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/NBC10)

While he was being walked out, he turned to one guard and spat on her face.

In response, the guard, who was identified as 39-year-old Yahaira Melendez, took out her gun and shot him in the head, according to police.

After officers and first responders were called to the scene, medics rushed the gunshot victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Melendez was arrested and charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime with intent and recklessly endangering another person.

She was denied bail and remains behind bars.

In a statement, an IHOP spokesperson said the restaurant is cooperating with police in their investigation.

“The safety of our Team Members and guests is our number one priority,” the spokesperson wrote, per WCAU. “We take this incident extremely seriously. We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. Further questions on the investigation should be directed to the Philadelphia Police Department.”

News of the fatal shooting drew massive attention online. Most people thought that even though the man assaulted the female guard, the action didn’t warrant his death. Others commented that the guard’s impulsive action would impact the rest of her life.

“I am a security guard also, plus I’m 65 years old. You have to make rational decisions when you carry a firearm. This was completely unnecessary,” one Facebook user wrote.

“That didn’t warrant being shot and killed, but in the heat of the moment, I definitely understand,” another person wrote.

“People drastically underestimate what kind of responsibility comes with a device that can take another person’s life. I feel very sorry for both of them, and I hope her sentence reflects the heat of the moment,” someone else added.