‘It’s Gross, Right?’: Trump’s Creepy Hand Gestures In Front of College Students While Describing Something Innocent Has Viewers Feeling Uncomfortable

President Donald Trump’s strange hand gestures during a White House event this week left many online squirming and in disbelief.

What was supposed to be a lighthearted moment with college athletes quickly turned awkward when Trump began making exaggerated motions with his hands while describing plans for his new $250 million ballroom at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to other speakers after delivering remarks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump was meeting with the Louisiana State University and LSU Shreveport national champion baseball teams when he launched into a boast about his massive ballroom.

“So, you’ll have drinks, cocktails everything on this floor,” he said gesturing with his small hands and appearing to outline the shape of a woman. “And then they’ll say, ‘Welcome to dinner,’ and you’ll walk into the ballroom.”

The odd, lingering movements instantly went viral — and so did the disgust.

“Why is his default hand gesture, when don-splaining w/his baby-hands, to make the shape of a woman’s silhouette? I mean, does he not realize how fn creepy it is? especially bcz, you know, all the rapes….,” this X user pointed out, adding, “I mean he’s talking about a building, yet he’s forming the shape of a woman….? it’s gross, right?”

I mean he's talking about a building, yet he's forming the shape of a woman….? it's gross, right? — Just gonna leave this right here… (@lulubelle001) October 20, 2025

“Hmmm. Reminds me of something,” another posted, above an image of Trump’s birthday card to Epstein with his drawing of the silhouette of a naked woman.

‘He just drew his Epstein birthday book drawing in the air,” the MeidasTouch remarked.

‘He sure as hell did,” another agreed.

“Release the files!!” still another demanded, referring to the Epstein files.

Hmmm. Reminds me of something. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Hn4ziaIOaU — liz gaida (@LizGaida) October 20, 2025

Trump has repeatedly denied drawing and signing the card to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday, which was later added to a so-called “birthday book” by Epstein’s girlfriend, but the signature matches Trump’s and he was known to doodle quite a bit in the early 2000s before he says he had a falling out with the disgraced financier.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee actually did release more documents Friday related to Epstein’s criminal dealings, according to The Hill.

The committee released transcripts of congressional testimony from Trump’s first-term Transportation Secretary Alex Acosta, who gave Epstein a light sentence when Acosta was a prosecutor in Florida and handled Epstein’s first prosecution on prostitution charges in 2008. Acosta soon resigned as Secretary following backlash.

Acosta still faces scrutiny for his decision. “He continues to deny he gave Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal, despite cutting the investigation short and granting Epstein a non-prosecution agreement, even though 30 victims had been identified at the time,” Sara Guerrero, spokesperson for Oversight Democrats, said in a Friday release.

This as Democrats turn up the heat on releasing the Epstein files, which Trump has refused to do even though he and Vice President JD Vance campaigned hard on the issue in 2024.

Now a petition in the House is one signature away from forcing the release of the files, but it hinges on the House’s newest member, Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva, whom House Speaker Mike Johnson is so far refusing to swear in.

Johnson has assured the public on Tuesday that he would allow a floor vote compelling the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files once the House comes back into session following the end of the government shutdown.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019, according to authorities, but conspiracy theories including ones that Trump and Vance stoked on the campaign trail, claim the government has files from Epstein detailing his high-profile guests and their relationships with underage girls trafficked through Epstein.

Trump vowed to release the files if he won a second term. Then, in late May, his Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel closed the investigation and said there was nothing new to release.

Since then, Trump can’t seem to escape the scandal that continues following him around and the steady drumbeat of demands from both the MAGA world and Democrats to release the files.