‘What Has She Done to Her Face!’: Adele’s Drastic New Look Has Fans Gasping Over Her Rare Appearance

Adele made a rare public appearance on Sunday, Oct. 19, at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Aside from being spotted courtside with her fiancé, Rich Paul, back in April at a Los Angeles Lakers game, the 37-year-old singer has kept a low profile since wrapping up her “Weekends with Adele” residency in Las Vegas nearly a year ago, in November 2024.

This past weekend, however, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer was seen mingling in the pit area of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Adele performs during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

The team shared a photo of Adele posing with Formula 1 racers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. In the image, she wore a cinched-waist black jacket paired with wide-legged trousers, large gold hoops, and bronze sunglasses.

While the singer looked refreshed and healthy following her 100-show run in Vegas, some felt she looked almost too different.

“Her ‘toned’ figure is all thanks to plastic surgery,” said one critic after Daily Mail shared the photo.

Another insinuated her slimmer look was due to Ozempic. “Gosh! Look at her hand, I swear these slimming jabs cause premature aging!” Someone chimed in, “What has she done to her face?”

The criticism continued, with one user declaring the singer “looked dreadful” and another saying, “I didn’t even recognize her! I don’t like that… to look good but no one knows who you are anymore?”

Fans under the Mercedes-AMG post, however, were far more supportive.

One commented, “Adele looks younger than Kimi,” referencing the 19-year-old racing prodigy.

“She’s the beautiful woman!! And no one can say otherwise!!!” wrote another.

Others fawned over the “queen” and how she must have made the drivers “so happy” to meet her. Another simply noted, “Oh my god!! She looks so happy.”

While Adele seemed delighted to make a surprise appearance at the event, it doesn’t appear the 16-time Grammy winner is on the fast track back to the stage.

During her final Vegas show, she hinted at an extended break from the spotlight, telling fans she would “not see them for an incredibly long time.”

“I will miss you terribly. I don’t know when I’m next going to perform again,” she revealed to the sold-out audience. “I’m not doing anything else. I’m actually s—ting myself about what I am going to do. I don’t have any f—ing plans.”

As the audience expressed their sadness, she reassured them this wasn’t the end.

“Of course, I’ll be back. The only thing I’m good at is singing and things like that. I just don’t know when I want to next come on stage, but I love you.”

She became emotional speaking about her 13-year-old son, Angelo, and how the two-year residency helped maintain normalcy in his life.

“To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I f—ing hate touring,” she explained. “But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that. But I also wouldn’t change it for the world. I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can’t always come. So I love you to bits. … Thank you for being patient for me.”

Adele thanks son for being so patient with her and Rich Paul for always motivating her 🫶🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/zwhVGxpqgb — Melinda (@adelllylove) November 24, 2024

After her final bow, Adele shared a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on how transformative the residency had been.

“Well what an adventure! Las Vegas you’ve been so good to me. This residency went on to mirror what 30 was about – lost and broken to healed and thriving! Seems so fitting in the end. The only thing left to do in this case is move on,” she wrote.

She closed the message with gratitude: “These 100 shows have been so easy to love. They were all completely different because I got to really be with every single person in the room every night. I’ve loved every single second of it and I am so proud of it! I will miss it terribly, and I will miss YOU all terribly too. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! See you next time.”