‘I’m Living for This!’: Gavin Newsom Just Snatched Trump’s Favorite Prize and Rubbed It In—Now MAGA’s Spiraling Into a Jealous Rage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is really rankling President Donald Trump, getting under his skin and that of his MAGA base with his nonstop trolling and hysterical memes and videos.

Newsom has been writing mocking social media posts for months in Trump’s signature all-caps style, poking fun at the president and his administration and really angering thin-skinned Republicans.

California Governor Gavin Newsom escalated his feud with President Trump by sharing an unflattering meme that went viral and sparked a massive social media battle. (Photos by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

And the governor is at it again over the government shutdown and has taken Trump’s throne away from him.

In what looks like a spoof of a news wire bulletin or a press release, Newsom captioned the post “Facts are facts! Above the fake news wire that is headlined, “Gavin Newsom declares himself leader of the free world.“

GOOD NEWS PATRIOTS! WITH WASHINGTON SHUT DOWN, I GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM NOW THE LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD,” the post begins.

‘If the Shoe Fits!’: Gavin Newsom Faces Calls for His Arrest After This Viral All-Caps Post He Refuses to Delete Has MAGA Lawmaker in Shambles

“MY PLATFORM IS VERY SIMPLE: HEALTH CARE FOR ALL AMERICANS (NO MEASLES!), FREE SCHOOL MEALS (WOW PUDDING FOR EVERYONE), FREE CHILDCARE (THE MOMS LOVE ME! MORE BABIES!) GOOD-PAYING JOBS, AND NO MORE EVIL TARIFFS!!!” he continued.

“EGGS WILL BE FREE. HAIR GEL SUBSIDIES WILL BE AVAILBLE (BUT ONLY FOR HANDSOME DEMOCRATS) AND WE WILL ALSO LEGALIZE CANNABIS! CRIME WILL STAY LOW AND EVERYONE WILL BE HIGH ON PATRIOTISM. AND NO MORE TICKETMASTER FEES (FOR THE SWIFITES, FEES STAY FOR KID ROCK!) THEY WILL CHANT USA! USA! BECAUSE WE WILL BE BACK AND ‘HOTTER’ THAN EVER BEFORE THANK YOU! – GCN,” he laughingly concluded.

Newsom carefully poked fun at several of Trump’s failures. Particularly, those “evil tarriffs” that’s causing Americans to pay more at grocery stores, at the gas pump and more. Trump’s approval ratings has taken a hit in response. And now the government shutdown has only offered more fodder.

Social media applauded the governor, “I am living for this,” one Threads user stated.

Trump found crying in oval office bathroom as the scale pushed 325 lbs . . . Gavin wins again, younger, healthier, and COULD keep his part of the government running, no matter what!



Trump fails again. pic.twitter.com/1rfQjT6P2l — The Big Red Lie (@TheBigRedLie) October 1, 2025

Threads user Cynthia Speliotis swooned, “I love me some Gavin Newsom!!!” (including a bunch of blue hearts with us between them).

The Big Red Lie had fun with Newsom’s post, “Trump found crying in oval office bathroom as the scale pushed 325 lbs . . . Gavin wins again, younger, healthier, and COULD keep his part of the government running, no matter what! Trump fails again.”

Another posted a hilarious meme of Newsom poking Trump, which he is literally doing with his ongoing, mocking of the President.

Many gave Newsom the crown, “All hail King Newsom! 👑, Long live the king! 🙌” but MAGA was not in the mood for a good laugh.

“You do realize that’s what true dictators do. They declare their own power. It’s good to see you telling the truth. You are truly out for nothing but power and to ruin our country. Got it!” said one furious user on X.

Another led with an insult, “Lmao, he is unhealthy and mentally ill. Someone get twinkle toes the help he needs. We need to take mental health seriously.” But that didn’t stop jokes from pouring in, “So many triggered people in the comments,” observed another.

The federal government shut down Wednesday at midnight, putting thousands of workers on furlough and requiring other employees, such as members of the military and air traffic controllers, to continue working without pay.

Trump and the Republicans control Washington right now and have refused to negotiate a short-term stopgap budget measure with Democrats, yet they are blaming their opponents and lying about Democrats demands.

The Dems want a short-term budget measure to include a guarantee that soon-to-expire health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act will continue. Democrats also are holding out to restore Medicaid funding cut by Trump under his sweeping “One Big Beautiful Bill” that passed Congress this summer with no Democratic support.

That bill takes trillions of dollars from health care and safety net programs to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. It also adds trillions more dollars to the national debt.

The last government shutdown happened, also under Trump, in 2018 and lasted for 35 days. Trump was not re-elected in 2020.