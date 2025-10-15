‘What’s with His Shoes?’: Keanu Reeves’ ‘Frail’ Look, Odd Footwear Become the Talk of the Night Following ‘Awkward’ Red Carpet Moment with Girlfriend

Fans of actor Keanu Reeves couldn’t stop talking after his latest red carpet appearance. The 61-year-old movie star had fans doing a double take over his surprising look at the “Good Fortune” premiere in New York City, where he was joined by his longtime girlfriend, 52-year-old artist Alexandra Grant.

The pair posed for photos on the red carpet to celebrate Reeves’ latest film, but cameras caught what many described as an “awkward” PDA moment.

Keanu Reeves’ fans comment on his red carpet appearance. Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The “John Wick” star’s girlfriend of eight years wore a sleeveless navy satin pantsuit, while he was seen sporting a chocolate brown suit, while his girlfriend of eight years wore a sleeveless navy satin pantsuit. Daily Mail readers became concerned about Reeves’ overall look after seeing images posted online.

‘She Looks Older Than 52’: Keanu Reeves Sports Younger Look While Out with Longtime Girlfriend, Leaving Fans Confused About Her Age

“He looks frail. I hope he is ok,” wrote one reader. “He looks unsteady and his motions [are] a little jerky. I hope he’s OK!” added another concerned individual.

Some believe it’s not that serious, pointing to his physical changes. “He looked so much better when he knew what a razor was for,” joked one person.

Other critics fixated on the couple’s failed attempt at a cute PDA moment, which many agreed, “This just looks awkward.”

“He looks as if he hasn’t a clue how to kiss a woman,” added another person.

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant kiss on the red carpet at the #GoodFortune premiere in NYC pic.twitter.com/jGAYsk3LB0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 13, 2025

Until people zoomed in on Reeves’ footwear. “What’s with his shoes?” asked one person, while another wrote, “Eww. These two gross me out for some reason. And someone please buy him some sensible shoes!?!?”

Reeves and Grant began dating in 2018 and made their relationship public when they attended the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles back in 2019, per People.

The couple met while collaborating on Reeves’ 2011 book, “Ode to Happiness.” The two also worked on his 2016 art book “Shadows” and founded a publishing house back in 2017, X Artists’ Books.

Rumors spread that the duo had married earlier in 2025. Grant dispelled the chatter on Instagram back in September. She posted a picture of the couple kissing and wrote in part, “Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss! … I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. … fake news.”

Reeves spoke on the matter when asked at the “Good Fortune” premiere. “Well, that wasn’t the first time,” he told E! News earlier this week. “We’ve been going out for a long time.”

Regarding Grant’s post, he said, “The wedding, it’s a nice thing. People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful job addressing it. Like, ‘Thank you, but here’s the reality.’”

“Good Fortune” also stars Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, and Aziz Ansari. The film will be in theaters on Oct. 17.