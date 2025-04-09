‘She Looks Older Than 52’: Keanu Reeves Sports Younger Look While Out with Longtime Girlfriend, Leaving Fans Confused About Her Age

Actor Keanu Reeves and his longtime love Alexandra Grant were spotted engaging in some PDA while in London.

While most A-listers might chase younger women as their arm candy, the “Matrix” star appears to be with a woman who’s not only close to his age but proudly embraces her natural beauty — and they still turn heads.

Keanu Reeves and his younger girlfriend go viral for their appearances while out on a trip in London. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)



The couple was spotted in photos enjoying a stroll hand-in-hand before sharing an intimate lunch at Scott’s restaurant over the weekend.

What appeared to be a simple date between two people in love quickly became fodder for social media commentary, with many making assumptions about the couple based solely on Grant’s signature silver hair.

Images of their London rendezvous show the couple of six years deeply connecting and leaning in for kisses over oysters and drinks, with Reeves gazing adoringly at Grant throughout their meal. Backgrid USA shared footage of the couple on Instagram, as fans described them as “madly in love,” a characterization supported by those close to the pair.

Meanwhile, others seemed to focus on their age and Grant’s looks in the comments as one asked, “How does he have a sugar mama at his age? Why does he look so much younger?”

Their authentic display of affection offers a refreshing glimpse into a relationship typically kept private from the public eye.

“Who’s she, your grandma?” wrote one Daily Mail reader, reflecting a common but misguided assumption about the couple.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were all smiles during a rare date in London.



The couple was spotted enjoying a cozy lunch at Scott’s seafood restaurant in Mayfair, sharing sweet kisses, and looking totally smitten as they leaned into love over oysters and sashimi.



CREDIT:… pic.twitter.com/fkVT3OlyLJ — backgridus (@BackgridUS) April 8, 2025

Another commentator unnecessarily added, “She looks older than 52!” to which someone else replied, “If she dyed her hair you wouldn’t say that.”

The harsh judgments stem from a surprising misconception – despite appearances suggesting otherwise, Grant is actually 52 to Reeves’ 60, making her nearly a decade younger than her famous partner.

The confusion about their ages highlights society’s continuing struggle with preconceptions about aging, particularly for women who choose not to dye their naturally gray hair.

While Reeves, at 60, sports his salt-and-pepper look to universal praise, Grant’s choice to embrace her silver locks has led many to incorrectly assume she’s significantly older than her actual age.

“Even looking dishevelled Keanu doesn’t even look his age of being 60. How does he do it??” said one supporter.

Another added, “That guy is the epitome of cool. He never tries too hard, wears what he wants, not influenced by anything but always looks good a happy. Looks way younger than his girlfriend too.”

Reeves and Grant’s love story began long before their 2019 red carpet debut, according to Today.com.

The couple first met at a dinner party in 2009, beginning a creative partnership that would eventually blossom into romance.

In 2011, they published their first collaboration, a book titled, “Ode to Happiness,” featuring Reeves’ text alongside Grant’s illustrations. This project marked her debut as a book artist and his first as a writer.

Their professional relationship deepened in 2016 with the release of their second book, “Shadows.”

By 2017, they had co-founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing company focused on artist-centered works. Throughout these years of collaboration, their connection grew stronger, though they kept their evolving relationship private.

When Reeves and Grant finally made their relationship public at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019, one-half of the duo faced an unexpected internet frenzy.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” Grant later told British Vogue.

The “John Wick” star has been uncharacteristically forthcoming about his happiness with Grant.

In a March 2023 interview with People, Reeves described one of their moments of bliss stating, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Grant is his first publicly known girlfriend since Jennifer Syme, who tragically died in a car accident in 2001, three years after delivering her and Reeves’ stillborn baby, according to The New Zealand Herald outlet.

Despite the couple’s obvious happiness and compatibility, social media commentary on BackGrid USA continued to focus on Grant’s appearance, questioning if she was his “Girlfriend? or his Mother?” over their evident bond.

Yet some were singing their praises, calling them “an age-appropriate beautiful couple.”

As Reeves and Grant continue nurturing their connection through both creative collaborations and intimate moments, their relationship stands as a testament to finding love that values substance over superficial judgments – a lesson that seems lost on those too quick to comment without knowing the full story.