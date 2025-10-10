‘She Has Blood on Her Hands’: Trump Won’t Let It Go, Blames ‘Oversized Ring’ for Hand Injury That Caused Him to Bleed

President Donald Trump, 79, apparently holds a grudge against Attorney General Pam Bondi, 59, for injuring his hand last year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has repeatedly complained to his aides that Bondi’s large wedding ring once caused his hand to bleed.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: X screenshot/ Ron Smith)

It is unclear exactly when the supposed hand-injuring incident took place, but Bondi has been wearing a diamond ring since she started dating her longtime partner, John Wakefield, in 2017.



“I guess he really is thin-skinned,” one Daily Mail reader joked about Trump’s infamously coming off as hypersensitive to any criticism directed at him.

A second sarcastic comment read, “You could say she has blood on her hands then!” In addition, a Trump critic expressed, “Well, he shouldn’t grip people’s hands so hard.”

“Why would he squeeze her hand so hard it caused her ring to break his skin?” someone wondered. However, a skeptic of the story noted, “Ring is on her left hand and they are both right-handed for shaking.”

Trump’s appendages have been a topic of conversation among political watchers for months. Throughout 2025, the New York City native has appeared in public with bruises on the outside of his right hand.

Following his second presidential inauguration in January, speculation swirled that Trump was using makeup to conceal the abrasions, but the White House finally acknowledged the marks.

“President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed in February.

Leavitt later confirmed that the president’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, diagnosed Trump with chronic venous insufficiency, a medical condition that can cause hyperpigmentation and swelling of the legs.

a better look at the bruising on Trump's right hand today, via Getty pic.twitter.com/rUwbWO5a3D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

Trump’s hands were even a talking point during the 2016 presidential election. He clashed with then-Sen. Marco Rubio, one of his Republican primary opponents, whom he defeated on his way to the White House for his first term.

Rubio, who now serves as secretary of state and acting national security adviser in the second Trump administration, attempted to troll the ex-host of “The Apprentice” reality television show by suggesting his “small hands” made him untrustworthy.

“And he referred to my hands, if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you, there’s no problem,” Trump shot back at Rubio, 54, while addressing a live crowd on a 2016 campaign stop.

As far as Trump’s professional relationship with the present attorney general, the MAGA leader was accused of crossing the line when speaking about the Stetson University-educated lawyer during a Cabinet meeting in July.

“I look at Pam. I would never say she’s beautiful, because that’s gonna be the end of my political career,” Trump said as Bondi sat across from him at the table inside the White House, igniting online backlash over the president’s remarks about a female subordinate.