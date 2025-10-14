‘Got Smoke for Everybody’: Stephen Jackson Calls Out Stephen A. Smith for Talking Tough on Black Athletes But Soft-Pedaling with Serena’s Husband

Stephen A. Smith’s volume control apparently comes with a complexion setting — or so Stephen Jackson would have you believe.

The former NBA player didn’t mince words when he called out the loudmouthed sports commentator for what he described as a glaring double standard in how Smith conducts himself on air.

Jackson believes Smith has no problem piping up when it comes to people from his own community, but when it comes to confronting folks like Alexis Ohanian showing up at his job, Smith folds faster than a house of cards.

Stephen Jackson accuses Stephen A. Smith of being loud about Black athletes and women but respectful with white billionaires. (Photo: @stak5 / Instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jackson pointed to Smith’s recent run-in with Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams’ husband as proof that the ESPN analyst’s energy changes depending on who’s in the room.

When Ohanian confronted Smith about disrespectful comments regarding his wife, the normally animated host became surprisingly nervous and respectful. But when discussing Black athletes like LeBron James or Black women, Jackson argued, Smith’s energy is dramatically different.

“Come on, Steven A., bro. You get loud and all in your feelings about Bron, when Bron — he’s talking to a Black billionaire — when you’re talking to a white billionaire, you humble, and you come back on your show talking like a real respectful, mild-mannered man,” Jackson said.

He didn’t stop there, adding pointedly, “Like, bro, listen, bro, you’re dogging the Black women,” referencing not just his remarks about the tennis star, but also those about Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Jackson’s criticism extended beyond Smith’s on-air demeanor to his reported political aspirations, suggesting the commentator should stick to what he knows.

“Stay out of politics and stick to talking about sports you never played. All right, just stick to doing that,” Jackson advised. He made it clear that any potential political ambitions would be met with resistance, stating firmly, “Bro, we’re not going to vote for you if you talk. I heard you talk about running — you don’t do that, bro. We’re not going to vote for you.”

The retired-hooper-turned-podcaster emphasized one central complaint: Smith reserves his harshest treatment for specific targets while showing deference to others.

“But check this out, Bro, [You] do not have the same energy for other people, but you’ve got to match a lot of energy for Bron and Black women — and not everybody else. Well, stop it,” Jackson said.

Social media erupted in response to Jackson’s remarks when posted by It’s Onsite’s Instagram page, with many echoing his observations.

“Facts! Sadly there are quite a few Black men like this and it hurts my heart to say it. The desire for white acceptance is embarrassing,” one person wrote.

Another observer added, “He’s not lying. Stephen A got all the smoke for everybody, but tap dances when the hues are lighter.”

The commentary grew more pointed as users recalled Smith’s uncomfortable encounter with Ohanian.

“Alexis had that boy stuttering,” one commenter noted, while another chimed in, “Stuttering like a Sambo.”

One follower compared Smith’s flustered response to a cartoon character, stating, “Yep he fumbled them words like Elmer Fudd.”

The incident with Ohanian that sparked much of this discussion occurred when Williams’ husband appeared on the set of ESPN’s “First Take” and addressed Smith’s February comments about his marriage.

Smith had criticized Williams for participating in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, suggesting that if he were Ohanian, he would consider divorce over what he perceived as disrespect toward Drake, Williams’ rumored former flame.

Ohanian calmly dismantled Smith’s credibility by asking if he’d ever been married and noting that he only gives advice in areas where he has actual expertise, like building billion-dollar companies.

Smith’s boisterous and brash style created tension with James at the top of the year.

The NBA All-Star and Olympian approached Smith on the court during a March game to make clear that his son, Bronny, should be off-limits when it comes to relentless crituqitng athletes on his show.

The confrontation made headlines for weeks, with Smith continuing to downplay what happened courtside.

James challenged how Smith characterized their encounter, particularly the broadcaster’s claim that James approached him as a pleading father rather than as a professional athlete.

Jackson’s critique hit a nerve for many as it points to a pattern many have noticed: Smith’s selective outrage and respect seem reserved, leaving some to wonder who earns his courtesy and who faces his signature bombast.