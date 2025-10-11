‘STFU, MAGA Moron’: Letitia James Fires Back at Trump After DOJ Hits Her with ‘Baseless’ Charges As Many Say the Case Will Backfire

New York Attorney General Letitia James is speaking out about the trumped-up and “baseless” charges the U.S. Department of Justice filed against her at the demand of President Donald Trump after a Virginia grand jury indicted her on Thursday on real estate fraud.

As the DOJ continues to go after Trump’s enemies, James was indicted on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution, totaling just under $20,000, in a case that most prosecutors would never pursue.

The indictment accuses James of misrepresenting her intentions for a house in Virginia she bought in 2020 by using it as a rental property. The charges allege she violated the mortgage agreement after she received favorable terms that would have saved her $18,933 over the life of the loan.

A judge ruled that former President Donald Trump (left) committed fraud by inflating the net worth of several of his assets as part of the civil case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James (right). (Getty)

The case is a miniature of James’ prosecution of Trump, except millions of dollars were at stake in his fraud case instead of the few thousand in hers.

In fact, officials at the DOJ, including U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, viewed the highly unusual case as weak, according to CNN, mirroring the same sentiment as former U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert and other top career lawyers in the Eastern District of Virginia, where James was indicted.

Trump fired Siebert after he refused to bring charges against not only James, but also against another Trump enemy, former FBI director James Comey.

At his arraignment this week, also in the Eastern District of Virginia, Comey pleaded not guilty to two criminal charges of providing false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding. He goes to trial on the charges on Jan. 5, 2026.

Trump has spent weeks venomously calling for the prosecution of James, Comey and others in social media posts, something that could come back to haunt him.

James spoke out about her indictment, accusing Trump of weaponizing the justice system.

“This is nothing more than a continuation of the President’s desperate weaponization of our justice system,” James said at a press conference.

“He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding all because I did my job as a New York state attorney general,” she continued.

She went on to say that both Democrats and Republicans have called out Trump over these prosecutions.

“These charges are baseless, and the President’s own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost,” she said.

She called the charges against her a “blatant perversion of our justice system” and said she stands behind Trump’s conviction on real estate fraud charges in New York.

“Judges have upheld the trial court’s finding that Donald Trump, his company, his two sons are liable for fraud,’ James stated.

“I’m a proud woman of faith, and I know that faith and fear cannot share the same space, and so today, I’m not fearful, I’m fearless, and as my faith teaches me, no weapon formed against me shall prosper.”

“We will fight these baseless charges aggressively, and my office will continue to fiercely protect New Yorkers and their rights, and I will continue to do my job,” she concluded.

James has denied the accusations, and The New York Times reported a person familiar with the situation said the property has never been rented out and that family members live there.

James is scheduled to appear in a Virginia court on Oct. 25, where she’s expected to ask for a dismissal in the case, arguing, according to the Times, “that they stem from a vindictive and selective prosecution.”