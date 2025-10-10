‘Wonder What It Might be?’: Trump’s New Photo Has the Internet Spiraling with Theories After Viewers Zoom In On His Head

A new photograph of Donald Trump, 79, has given his detractors ammunition for their caricatures of the Republican president.

Trump held a televised Cabinet meeting at the White House on Oct. 9. Photographer Jim Watson was in the room to snap shots of the former reality show star and his department heads.

President Donald Trump has fans calling him the Fallen Angel after White House photo goes viral. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

One of Watson’s images shows Trump sitting at a table next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

‘OMG, I Been Saying That’: Photo of Donald Trump Took a Shocking Turn When People Zoomed In on the Background

At a certain angle, Trump appears to have golden horns above his head due to a winged light fixture on the wall behind him in the Cabinet Room.

YouTuber Keith Edwards shared a Getty Images-labeled photo of Trump on X. Edwards added his own caption, which read, “New picture of Trump with devil horns just dropped.”

new picture of trump with devil horns just dropped pic.twitter.com/XJUZ9Xnbvj — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 9, 2025

Another X user replied, “The universe is making it SO obvious.” One person posted, “Trump is too stupid to be a devil or a demon. Even the underworld doesn’t want him.”

Trump supporters offered differing views on the Cabinet Room photo, suggesting the image portrays the president as an angelic figure. One person claimed, “I see a halo.”

But others were not so convinced as one person said, “Hey Trump, your devil horns are showing.” Another wrote, “”It’s like God is trying to tell us something! I wonder what it might be?”

“It’s the lovechild foretold in ‘South Park,’” one jokester tweeted, referring to the long-running animated television series that has depicted Trump being in a romantic relationship with Satan.

@southpark Fox News announces the most popular topic of conversation in the United States. Meanwhile, the President realizes how much his life will change when the baby arrives. The latest episode of South Park is now streaming on Paramount+. #SouthPark ♬ original sound – South Park

Trump being compared to the Prince of Darkness due to the Cabinet Room decor is the direct result of the Mar-a-Lago resort owner’s White House redesign.

After taking office for a second, nonconsecutive time on Jan. 20, Trump had gold trimmings and ornaments adorned on the walls and on mantels in rooms throughout the federal building located in Washington, D.C.

“Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House,” Trump boasted in a Truth Social post on Sept. 28 that included a clip of gilded accessories on a table.

The New York City native also stated, “Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, ‘freak out’ when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!! President DJT.”

trump’s oval office update…looking like a new gilded age pic.twitter.com/QaDX1getN6 — Brad (@BraddrofliT) July 18, 2025

Trump’s gilded overhaul of the White House included embellishing doors and fireplaces with glittering decorations. Additionally, formerly neutral-colored picture frames were given flashy edges.

Reportedly, Trump changed the traditional interior design of the White House to resemble the golden aesthetics of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and Trump Tower skyscraper in Manhattan, New York.

Many of Trump’s political rivals, including Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 57, have called him out for embracing his extravagant remodeling of the White House while many Americans are experiencing economic hardships.

Newsom’s latest line of attack is posting AI-generated images of Trump dressed as Marie Antoinette, the 18th-century French queen who made history for being perceived as an out-of-touch elitist by the non-nobles of her day.