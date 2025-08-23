‘That Looks Awful’: This 1987 Photo of Donald Trump Just Exposed the Hidden Inspiration Behind His White House Renovation

An old photo of Donald Trump and his ex-wife Ivana Trump has resurfaced, seemingly adding context to Trump’s planned $200 million expansion at the White House.

The 47th president first revealed his plans for his grand ballroom back in July, which have now begun after suspending public tours at the White House during the 90,000-square-foot ballroom addition, starting September 1.

Now, a resurfaced image from IG account Xennialfarmer of the U.S. commander in chief and his first wife standing in what appears to be a grand ballroom full of gold trimmings all over the wall may be the inspiration behind the White House renovations. The two can be seen in Palace Square — Donald in a black suit and tie, Ivana in a red polka-dot blouse and pearls, with the Winter Palace and State Hermitage looming behind them in Russia’s second-largest city.

“Trump and Ivana in Leningrad, Russia, In 1987. Now you know what inspired his Oval Office restorations,” was written over the image, which now has many saying he’s creating a replica of the same historic buildings in the Russian city now known by its pre-Soviet name, Saint Petersburg.

“He’s destroying the White House,” one person bluntly stated in the comments, while another said, “Yes, I know what inspired his WH decorations… tacky taste and lack of class…”

Two others stated, “That looks awful,” calling his renovation idea “GAWDY & GOLD just like him.”

Since beginning his second nonconsecutive presidential term in January 2025, Trump has wasted no time making significant changes in the White House in his image — favoring maximalism, gold finishes, and a touch of showmanship.

In the Oval Office, he replaced Joe Biden’s blue rug with Ronald Reagan’s lighter version as he did during his first term. He has added military branch flags, gilded the ceiling trim and presidential seal, removed Barack Obama’s portrait and swapped Biden’s portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt for one of George Washington.

Trump also lined the mantle with historic gold urns and baskets and filled the room with ornate frames. Outside, he replaced the Rose Garden’s green grass with a stone terrace ahead of revealing plans for a new East Wing ballroom.

These renovations arrive three years after his first wife tragically passed from blunt impact injuries to the torso, which she reportedly sustained as the result of a fall.

Ivana is the mother of his eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, all who still wear the family last name. Despite their divorce in 1990, their mother still had some access to her ex-husband due to their children and their 13-year marriage.

In her “Raising Trump” memoir, she stated, “Donald might not have been the greatest husband to me, but he was a good father to the kids.”

Despite their acrimonious divorce, Ivana and Donald Trump later reconnected and were known to be on friendly terms as she endorsed Donald’s presidential candidacy and later attended his first presidential inauguration.

In 2017, Ivana told ABC News, “I have the direct number to the White House, but I don’t really want to call because Melania is there. I don’t want to cause any jealousy or anything—I’m basically the first Trump wife, OK? I’m first lady, OK?”

After lengthy court proceedings to settle the financial terms, Ivana ultimately received a divorce settlement of up to $25 million, according to a prenuptial agreement.

She fought for their divorce records to remain sealed, claiming, “I do not want the details of our divorce (most of which have already been reported extensively) to be opened up and displayed to the general public for their misinterpretation and amusement.”

After Ivana, Trump married his second wife, Marla Maples, the mother of his daughter Tiffany. After their six-year marriage ended in divorce in 1999, he began dating Melania until they married in 2005. The following year, she gave birth to their son, Barron Trump.