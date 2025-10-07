‘Repeating His Doctor’s Instructions’: Trump Predicts the Same Thing Will Happen to Him That He Laughed About Happening to Biden, Folks Say It’s Karma

President Donald Trump just admitted he’s one stumble away from becoming his own punchline, and the internet is having a field day watching karma tiptoe up those Air Force One stairs right behind him.

During his October 5 address aboard the USS Harry S. Truman in Norfolk, Virginia, celebrating the Navy’s 250th anniversary, the 79-year-old commander in chief veered off script to share an unusually candid confession with sailors and service members. After criticizing his predecessor Joe Biden’s inability to navigate steps successfully, Trump acknowledged his own vulnerability.

President Trump’s repeated warnings about falling down stairs reveal his fixation on the same mobility issues he once mocked Biden for having. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“And I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall,” he admitted to the crowd, recounting advice he received from supporters in North Carolina who assured him such a mishap would never happen.

“I always say, ‘Walk down the steps nice and slow.’ You ever notice, I do not — I don’t have the bop down that says, ‘Walk nice and slowly,'” Trump explained.

But Threads users wasted no time dissecting the recurring theme.

“He’s repeating his doctor’s instructions, they’ve prolly told him he’ll die if he takes a bad fall,” one observer noted. Another said, “… made fun of Biden for walking slow.”

One commenter perfectly captured the absurdity of the situation: “You gathered generals from all over the country and now our sailors to talk about how you can’t walk down the stairs??? Like this coulda been an email.”

“He talked about this the other day. Rambling sundowner,” one critic wrote, as this isn’t the first time Trump had shared his stair-related anxieties with military audiences.

Just a week earlier in late September, the president delivered nearly identical warnings to military leaders at the Marine Corps base in Quantico. According to the Daily Beast, while speaking to assembled brass, he emphasized his cautious approach: “I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall… Just walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record.”

He added his internal monologue: “Be cool when you walk down, but don’t bop down the stairs.”

One person on Threads cut straight to what many were thinking: “It’s really under his skin that Obama could ‘bop’ down the stairs without a second thought.”

Another joked, “Hahaha! Obama lives rent free in Don Don’s noggin.”

The comparison stung enough that someone shared footage of the former president effortlessly descending Air Force One’s steps with athletic ease.

The repeated warnings come amid growing evidence that Air Force One itself has been modified to accommodate the president’s concerns.

Video footage from August showed Trump carefully ascending steps in Anchorage, Alaska, with bold “Watch Your Step” messaging clearly visible on the stairs.

The safety measures appeared months after Trump stumbled while boarding the aircraft in June, an incident that quickly went viral. The modifications, overseen by the Air Force’s 89th Airlift Wing and Presidential Airlift Group, represent a pragmatic response to legitimate safety concerns for the oldest person to ever hold the presidency.

The situation drips with irony, considering Trump’s previous mockery of Joe Biden.

When Biden fell on Air Force One’s steps in March 2021, Trump and his campaign weaponized the footage in advertisements titled “Jugular” and “Not A Young Guy,” questioning the then-president’s fitness for office.

Trump criticized media coverage of the incident, insisting “that tumble was terrible. It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream.” Now facing his own mobility challenges, Trump finds himself on the receiving end of similar scrutiny.

The mockery of the former reality star has extended beyond stair navigation.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fan account created a viral post imagining Trump deflecting every problem by blaming his predecessor, concluding with: “YOUR CANKLES ARE GIGANKLES. ‘BIDEN!’ NEWSOM IS MORE POPULAR AND WAY HOTTER. ‘BIDEEEEN!!!”

SIR, THE ECONOMY IS TANKING. "BIDEN!" JOBS ARE DISAPPEARING. "BIDEN!" YOU DIDN'T STOP ANY WARS. "BIDEN!" WE CAN'T AFFORD FOOD. "BIDEN!" YOUR HAIR IS GONE. "BIDEN!" WHAT'S THAT ODOR? "BIDEN!" YOUR CANKLES ARE GIGANKLES. "BIDEN!" NEWSOM IS MORE POPULAR AND WAY HOTTER. "BIDEEEEN!!" https://t.co/RaihYfxYn2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 17, 2025

The post perfectly captured Trump’s tendency to avoid accountability while highlighting the physical realities of aging that no amount of deflection can eliminate.

As Trump continues navigating both literal and political steps with increasing caution, his own prediction looms large.

The president who once questioned others’ fitness now walks slowly, grips railings carefully, and openly worries about the very thing he previously weaponized against opponents.

Sometimes the stairs you mock others for climbing become the ones you must get up yourself.