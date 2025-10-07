‘Unconscionable’: MAGA Pastor Calls for Executing ‘Rebellious’ Black Youth, Citing Death By Stoning In Old Testament

A Utah pastor known for heretical viewpoints has called for executing “rebellious” young Black men under Old Testament law, then invoked a passage prescribing death by stoning — a statement that underscored the growing overlap between the MAGA movement and extremist forms of Christian nationalism.

During a recent episode of “The King’s Hall” podcast, Pastor Brian Sauvé argued that the United States government should enforce what he called “just laws” from the Bible, including those found in Deuteronomy 21. The passage instructs parents to bring a disobedient son before town elders to be stoned to death for being “a glutton and a drunkard.”

“When we make this generalization, one of the purposes of it is for policymakers to make the kind of political movements in terms of law and order that would usher in the change over time of that culture,” Sauvé said, suggesting that applying biblical justice could reshape society.

Pressed by co-host and fellow Christian nationalist preacher Eric Conn on what kinds of behavior would qualify, Sauvé linked the verse to modern crime, saying, “Armed robber, all the ghetto culture — basically, take ghetto culture, it would describe this to a T.”

He added that enforcing such laws over generations would sharply reduce violent crime.

Sauvé and Conn both preach at Refuge Church in Utah and promote a brand of Christian nationalism that seeks to align civil government with biblical authority.

Sauvé’s beliefs reflect an extreme form of Christian nationalism that seeks to merge biblical law with the functions of a modern society. He argues that the moral and social order of the United States should be governed by what he calls “just laws” from the Old Testament — even those prescribing death as punishment.

In his view, societal problems such as violent crime and what he calls “ghetto culture” stem from a breakdown of family and moral discipline that should be corrected through laws rooted in scripture, like those in Deuteronomy.

By invoking this passage to justify executing “rebellious” men, Sauvé is promoting a theocratic vision where civil authorities enforce biblical codes as criminal statutes — a hallmark of the more militant strain of Christian nationalism that frames law enforcement and social control as divine mandates.

On his website, Sauvé promotes what he calls the “new Christendom” — a revivalist vision of society governed by biblical authority and patriarchal order. He describes himself as “Reformed and Protestant, Paedobaptist, Postmillennial, and Patriarchal,” proudly noting that these beliefs tend to “bother the good people of Twitter dot com.” Through his sermons, podcasts, and music, Sauvé says he aims to help build this “new Christendom,” a movement that seeks to reassert Christian control over culture, law, and public life in defiance of modern secularism.

Sauvé’s remarks sparked criticism online.

“These psychos are gonna encourage people to kill their own children. If you are a Christian or a law-abiding citizen or a sane person, the thought of executing anyone for robbery is unconscionable,” one X user wrote. “Anyone who follows these people and claims to be pro-life is a psychotic liar, too.”

“He who has no sin, cast the first stone!” True Christians cannot honestly advocate stoning ” the rebellious son”. Christ preached forgiveness and redemption of the prodigal son. Suave is not preaching Christian redemption. He is advocating brutal Old Testament theology,” another person wrote.

“Classic racism. The worst examples are taken as characteristic of ‘Black culture,’ but not of white,” another viewer wrote.