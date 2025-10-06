‘Fragile MAGA Egos, Salty MAGA Tears’: SNL Returns with Ruthless Trump Sketch Pushing the White House Over the Edge, Fans Laugh at ‘Stupid’ Clap Back

The “Saturday Night Live” season 51 premiere delivered exactly what viewers expected —and the White House’s paint-drying comeback proved they hit a nerve.

The late-night institution wasted no time skewering the Trump administration in its cold open, with James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump warning the cast to watch their jokes or face consequences similar to Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” cancellation and Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from ABC.

The White House’s defensive response to the latest “SNL” cold open about Trump backfired, proving the parody hit its mark. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The sketch even featured Mikey Day as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, portrayed as the president’s “attack dog” ready to pounce on networks that step out of line. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson fired back via Entertainment Weekly, stating she had “more entertaining things to do—like watch paint dry” than waste time watching the show.

Y! Entertainment readers weren’t buying the administration’s dismissive response.

“So the felon has his spokesperson watching paint dry instead of watching SNL. Is that the paint to cover up the IV bruises on his tiny hands?” one viewer wrote.

Another pointed out the obvious: “Well, if the show already generated a response, then they did their job.”

The social media pile-on continued as commenters noted the irony of officials claiming disinterest while simultaneously issuing statements.

“Fragile maga egos, salty maga tears,” someone observed, while another viewer simply advised, “Get a job Trump. Its comedy. Stop.”

Hosted by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, the premiere opened with Colin Jost as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ranting about late-night television being the greatest threat to freedom and democracy. Johnson’s Trump quickly interrupted, holding up his makeup-covered right hand while declaring he knew late-night TV “like the back of my hand.”

After dismissing Jost from the stage, this fake Trump took over to both mock and menace the cast, suggesting they call it quits at season 50 and warning them to answer to his FCC appointee. The segment concluded with Johnson’s Trump reminding everyone that “Daddy’s watching,” set to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.”

The timing couldn’t be more relevant, given Trump’s ongoing battle with late-night hosts.

CBS announced Colbert’s show would end in May 2026, days after the comedian criticized Paramount for settling a lawsuit with the president ahead of a merger requiring FCC approval. Trump celebrated online, claiming he “absolutely love that Colbert got fired” and predicting Kimmel would be next. Weeks later, ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a week following controversial comments, prompting Trump to call it “Great News for America.”

Adding fuel to the conversation, old footage of Pete Davidson discussing Trump’s 2015 SNL hosting gig resurfaced online.

During a 2016 Opie Radio interview, the comedian claimed Trump “doesn’t really know how to read, and he loves to improv.” Davidson recounted how Trump would refuse to read scripted lines during table reads, preferring to improvise instead.

The comedian’s favorite moment involved a Disneyland sketch where Trump allegedly misread “let’s get out of here, turkey legs?” as a statement rather than a question, appearing to call his daughter turkey legs. “He thinks that everybody’s laughing with him, but we’re all laughing at him,” Davidson said, noting Trump constantly asked if he did a good job and predicted amazing ratings.

Comedian Dave Chappelle also reflected on the emotional atmosphere at “SNL” following Trump’s 2016 victory.

Hosting just four days after the election, the comedian told Mo Amer in a recent interview that the announcement “shut the writers room down.” He described staff members “crying like Black people,” unable to believe the results. During his monologue, Chappelle famously declared, “America’s done it. We’ve actually elected an internet troll as our president.”

The latest episode also featured Cecily Strong’s portrayal of newly appointed D.C. interim U.S. attorney Jeanine Pirro, whom Trump introduced as “one of the loudest people he knows.”

When Trump referenced her briefcase full of work files, Strong’s Pirro pulled out a bottle of wine, calling it a “cozy for my merlot-zy.” The sketch played on long-standing speculation about the former Fox News host’s on-air behavior, with Johnson’s Trump eventually acknowledging his Cabinet as “the AA Team.”

One social media user perfectly captured the situation: “This is what happens when Trump revokes funding for the ‘Get a Sense of Humor Foundation.'”

Indeed, the administration’s defensive response only amplified SNL’s message, proving comedy still strikes where it counts.