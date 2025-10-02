‘They’re Gonna Be Disappointed’: Trump’s Tone-Deaf Gift to Kids Who Beat Cancer Ignites Outrage Online

President Donald Trump‘s attempt at uplifting sick children was met with ridicule and apprehension from some online critics.

On Sept. 30, Trump, 79, hosted a photo-op in the Oval Office to sign an executive order allocating $50 million for pediatric cancer research.

A group of kids who have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer were invited to the White House to witness Trump’s announcement of federal investment into combating pediatric cancer.

The president also offered his young guests the opportunity to receive special gifts, presumably MAGA hats, which received an immediate positive response from the children.

President Donald Trump offering children MAGA hats during their White House visit was met with criticism online. (Photo credit: whitehouse/Instagram)



“I want to thank you for being with us, and I’m gonna bring them back to a room,” Trump said to the youngsters at the end of the nearly 30-minute session.

He continued, “We have a room where we have lots of hats and things in the back. Would you like to go back and we’ll pick some nice presents?”

A clip of Trump interacting with the children was posted to Threads. Many of the responses to the Oval Office video were overwhelmingly negative toward the Republican politician.

“Dear god, get that man away from those girls,” one replier declared. Similarly, someone on the social media app warned, “Parents do not let your children out of your sight!!!!!!”

“I want to cry. This can’t be happening,” read a more dramatic reaction. Yet another comment stated, “Not the hat room again. They’re gonna be disappointed.”

“Just what that 6-year-old wants – a Trump hat. Why was he getting credit for those kids beating cancer? Didn’t he just cancel childhood cancer research and Biden’s cancer moonshot program?” one person wrote.

According to CNN, the Trump administration cut hundreds of millions of dollars in science grants from the federal budget that was allocated for medical research and training.

Trump also canceled grants specifically designated for funding pediatric cancer research. Additionally, hundreds of scientists were removed from the federal payroll as part of DOGE cuts.

Trump suggested that the children leave the White House with hats featuring his now-infamous “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, after he was slammed for how he rewarded a longtime employee two months ago.

In July, Trump International Scotland executive vice-president, Sarah Malone, received a framed collage of Trump photos as recognition for her 16 years of service at the United Kingdom-based golf course.

The president’s two oldest sons, Trump Organization executives Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were on hand for the grand opening of the new links at the Scotland resort.

“She’s built every inch alongside the entire family. And there’s no one more deserving of this than her,” Eric, 41, told reporters about Malone, after referring to her as a “very, very special person.”

Tuesday’s Oval Office event made headlines for other reasons as well. Questions about Trump’s health were magnified by his detached attitude and dead-eyed facial expressions, as other people in the room spoke to the media.

The president was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the head of Trump’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, for the executive order signing.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, Director of the National Institutes of Health Jay Bhattacharya, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, and other staffers also stood behind the POTUS.

“For too long, families have fought childhood cancer while our systems lagged behind,” Kennedy stated during the press availability. “President Trump, thank you for your leadership in changing all that. This executive order is about action, unlocking cures, empowering families, and giving every child the chance to grow.”