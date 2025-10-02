‘Yo! Chill Out!’: White Man Challenges Black Bouncer Outside Club. One of Them Ends In a Chokehold and the Other Goes to Jail

A Baltimore bouncer surrendered himself to police to face aggravated assault charges after he was caught on a now-viral video putting a man into a chokehold, then slamming his head through a car window.

Kevin Weaver, 41, turned himself in to Baltimore police nearly a week after the incident.

Authorities say the confrontation took place on Sept. 27 near the Cross Street Public House restaurant.

A viral video shows an intense confrontation between a bouncer and a partygoer in Baltimore. (Photo: X/Barstool Loyola)

Video footage of the encounter was initially posted to X by the Barstool Loyola account and has garnered nearly 10 million views. The clip allegedly shows Weaver in a heated confrontation with a man whom the account identifies as a college student at Loyola University.

In front of several onlookers, the bouncer is seen suddenly putting the man into a tight chokehold. After a few moments, the man’s face turns red and he taps the bouncer’s arm to surrender, but the confrontation only escalates.

‘He Knew He Messed Up’: White Driver Gets More Than He Bargained for When Black Man He Socked Gets Out of His Car

With his arm still around the victim’s neck, the bouncer then drags the man across the sidewalk and smashes his head into a car window.

The scene elicits shocked reactions from onlookers.

“Yo! Chill out!” one person shouts at the bouncer.

Immediately after, a man who appears to be a security guard intervenes and helps Weaver restrain the man, whose face looks scarred from the incident.

Loyola student gets ROCKED by a bouncer in Fed Hill and smashes a car window 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oIL3VPuFQe — Barstool Loyola (@BarstoolLoyola) September 28, 2025

It’s unclear what sparked the confrontation between the bouncer and the man.

A spokesperson for Cross Street Public House restaurant told WJZ that Weaver was never employed with them. The security team working the restaurant’s door that night was provided by Ace Event Services, but both businesses have parted ways since the incident.

Ace Event Services has not confirmed whether Weaver worked as a security member for the company.

Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, councilman for the 5th District of Baltimore City, reposted the video calling for accountability.

“Both Bouncers/Security guards need to be held accountable,” Schleifer wrote on X, tagging the profiles of the Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Baltimore Police posted pictures on X showing Weaver being taken into custody on Oct. 1.