‘He Knew He Messed Up’: White Driver Gets More Than He Bargained for When Black Man He Socked Gets Out of His Car

Two men’s road rage devolved into a fistfight in the middle of a residential Connecticut street.

A middle-aged white man in flip-flops got the surprise of a lifetime when he jumped out of his car to confront a Black driver, who turned out to be nearly twice his size.

Viral video captures road rage fight. (Photo/Instagram)

The caught-on-video altercation ended with the towering Black man knocking the irate driver nearly off his feet, and viewers couldn’t help but shake their heads in disbelief. “Whatever happened to road rage, don’t engage? lmao 😅” noted one.

“Never understood why people get out of their car first without knowing if the other dude might be bigger lol,” quipped another after watching the viral video, which was filmed by a bystander who couldn’t stop laughing.

It remains unclear what started the fight, but footage posted to Instagram on Sept. 29 showed the Black driver suddenly accelerating his Audi ahead of the white man’s Kia as they were coming to a halt at a stoplight.

After the light turned green, the Audi remained at the crosswalk, blocking the other man in. The angry Kia driver exited his vehicle and approached the man’s car, looking primed for a fight. After some heated words, he brazenly reached inside the Audi, prompting the Black driver to jump out and charge at him.

“He knew he messed up but had to commit lol,” wrote a viewer. During the brief brawl, the Black driver landed three punches on the shorter man before the video ended.

“When you all bark and no bite but still initiate the fight it usually doesn’t end well 🤣,” read the video’s caption.

Although the Black driver won the fight, viewers were divided on who was truly at fault, saying the Audi driver “overtook him illegally and then didn’t drive when he had a green light.”

But others blamed the shorter man, saying, “he chose to get out and become an aggressor, then quickly became the punk.”

What everyone could agree on, however, is that face-to-face (or fist-to-fist) confrontations in a road rage incident are never a good idea. As one put it: “Getting outta your car to confront somebody nowadays is not worth it. So let’s just be glad the man decided to throw hands, smh.”