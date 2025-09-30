‘You Can Cancel Me’: Texas Man Turns on Waterworks After He’s Caught Photographing Black Man Studying At His Apartment Complex

A Black Texas man was studying at a desk in the clubhouse of his apartment building in Milton when a white man crept by and brazenly snapped him through the apartment’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

In a video posted on TikTok, user Divinely Kollin confronted the suspicious man, and the internet collectively groaned when the offender began fake crying and playing the victim card.

A Texas man catches a confrontation on camera. (Photo: TikTok/Kollin)

He sniffled, “You can cancel me. It’s fine. I’m not anybody,” apparently trying to elicit sympathy after realizing he was caught on camera. He then appeared too overwhelmed and shaky to delete the photo on his phone.

Just seconds before, the man had been dry-eyed and unapologetic for taking secret snaps, but he quickly changed his demeanor when Kollin pointed out that it was illegal to photograph someone in a private space without their consent.

“You just broke the law!” Kollin informed the offender, who responded, “You’re right, I did. I’m deleting it, OK?” His voice began breaking up as the realization set in. “That was not right of me.”

“What the f-ck… and then you’re going to start crying. This has got to be a joke. I’m in your recently deleted, so you need to unlock your recently deleted,” Kollin instructed him, as he showed the man how to use his own phone. After zooming in on the photo, Kollin erased it and bid him goodbye with a few sharp words, “Sir, excuse yourself. Now.”

Nearly everyone applauded the way Kollin handled the egregious breach of privacy. “You banished him. I love it,” cheered a supporter in the comments section of TikTok, while another said, “You giving him a tutorial is crazy.”

“White man tears are a thing?” wondered one. “Like, who is the victim?? What is even happening?” asked a confused viewer. Others called out the “gaslighting,” saying, “always the victim.”