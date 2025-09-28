‘Trump S–ts the Bed’: Internet Explodes After Donald Trump’s Unhinged Claim He Can Predict the Future

President Donald Trump turned the UN General Assembly into his personal circus last week, spewing climate denial, bizarre asides, and boasts that had social media rolling their eyes.

After decades of bedrock science showing the world is heating up at an alarming rate due to greenhouse gases released by man’s burning of fossil fuels, Trump stood before the world, lying and insisting that global warming is a “green scam.”

He called climate change “a con job” and said “countries will fail” if they don’t get away from the “green scam.” He also pushed nations to accept his worldview, claiming, “I’ve been right about everything.”

“Climate change, no matter what happens, you’re involved in that. No more global warming. No more global cooling. All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong,” he said while lashing out at clean energy efforts around the planet.

Trump’s comments on the world stage about green energy and climate change were consistent with his history of protecting the fossil fuel industry.

He has spent his first eight months in office dismantling the Environmental Protection Agency, clean energy programs, and environmental regulations. He also withdrew the United States from the Paris Treaty Agreement, which was adopted to reduce global warming.

“I personally think it’s wonderful that he is showing the entire world what an idiot he is,” a Threads user observed after viewing a video clip of the president’s remarks.

But then he said something that really left viewers scratching their heads.

“But you know, we have a border, strong, and we have a shape, and that shape doesn’t just go straight up. That shape is amorphous when it comes to the atmosphere,” Trump rambled on nonsensically.

Trump continued boasting, urging nations to mark his words: “I’m really good at predicting things…You know, they actually said during the campaign they had a hat, the bestselling hat, ‘Trump was right about everything,’ and I don’t say that in a braggadocious way, but it’s true.”

Social media mocked the president, with one Threads user chiming in with a meme of Former Vice President Kamala Harris that read, “Oh hi there. Are you looking for the person who told you this would happen?” Someone responded, “We should make hats saying that Kamala was right about everything,” ridiculing the president’s earlier remarks.

Another Threads user stated, “I’m really good at predicting things’ says the man with 6 bankruptcies.” Another commented under that reply, adding “And 32 felonies.” The president was actually convicted of 34 felony counts in a hush money case in New York.

Trump also falsely contended climate change is “the greatest con job perpetrated on the world, in my opinion.”

He went on, “The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they’re heading down a path of total destruction … So all of these countries are working so hard on the carbon footprint, which is nonsense by the way. It’s nonsense.”

Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M, told the Associated Press that the term ‘carbon footprint’ has sometimes been used by oil companies to shift responsibility onto individuals—but this does not validate Trump’s claim that climate change is a ‘con job.”

But he wasn’t done bashing the clean energy sector.

“You know, it’s interesting. In the United States, we have still, radicalized environmentalists and they want the factories to stop; everything should stop. No more cows. They don’t want cows anymore. I guess they want to kill all the cows…,” he ranted, making an oblique reference to the methane released by cattle flatulence.

According to the Associated Press report, there hasn’t been any evidence of people suggesting getting rid of cows.

Trump also claimed the United States has the cleanest air in “many, many years.” Overall, air quality has improved compared with past decades, but millions of Americans still live in areas with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution, according to the American Lung Association. Much of this pollution comes from local energy production and industrial activity, rather than foreign sources, according to the Associated Press, contradicting Trump’s claims.

“But the problem is that other countries, like China, which has air that’s a little bit rough, it blows,” he said, making a hissing sound and waving his hands around, “And no matter what you’re doing down here, the air up here, tends to get very dirty because it comes in from other countries where their air isn’t so clean, and the environmentalists refuse to acknowledge that,” he lectured to the assembled diplomats and world leaders.

Trump’s performance crossed a line for one Threads user.

“THIS IS IT, finally. This is the exact moment Trump sh#ts the bed and crosses the Rubicon of Derangement. To walk into the UN and just blurt out ‘I’VE BEEN RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING’ AND ‘YOUR COUNTRIES ARE GOING TO HELL’…”