‘Dude Got Off Good with Her Black Money’: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Signs Private Agreement for Spousal Support Six Months After Filing for Divorce

Quinta Brunson and Kevin Anik are one step closer to being officially divorced.

The “Abbott Elementary” show creator and her soon-to-be-ex-husband were married for nearly four years before Brunson filed for divorce.

Their separation came as a surprise to some who only became aware of their marriage after Brunson mentioned Anik in her 2022 Emmy speech. Meanwhile, others predicted they would not last

Some fans were quick to voice disappointment over the settlement, similar to Rachel Lindsay’s costly divorce payout to her ex-husband, with many wondering if Brunson got the short end of the stick too.

The former couple mutually agreed to a settlement on Monday, Sept. 21, including a marital property distribution and the decision for each to cover their own attorney fees.

Since their postnuptial agreement was made outside of court and the divorce is uncontested, the settlement details are unknown. According to People, the declaration notes that a spousal support arrangement is in place, though they are still waiting for a judge’s signature to finalize the agreement.

‘Your Ex Husband Is White’: Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Suddenly Not ‘Knowing’ White People Slammed as ‘Performative’ Following Divorce Filing

Someone on X typed, “Quinta Brunson got divorced just when we found out she was married.”

One person, who reacted to the news on The Jasmine Brand’s page wrote, “That white dude got off good, her ‘black’ money…White folks stay draining black wealth, but hey y’all said brad is better.”

One the Daily Mail, another wrote, “Timing is everything. They were married right before she hit pay dirt. He’ll do very well with the asset split.”

A few people advised her to be more open with her dating options, “Get chu a Black King to join the Queen.”

Their date of separation is listed as Dec. 1, 2024, though Brunson filed for divorce from Anika in March of this year, citing “irreconcilable differences.” But fans online suspect there was another unspoken reason that has never been proven with evidence.

“5 bucks says she cheated,” said one person, while another claimed, “He cheated from day one until then end !! I think not.”

Another bluntly asked, “How much did he get?”

Back in June, she opened up to Bustle about the public knowing about the divorce. She said, “I remember seeing people be like, ‘She announced her divorce.’ I didn’t announce anything. I think people have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move. None of us do. I promise you.”

Anik has not publicly spoken out about the split. Not much is known about their relationship, as Brunson made sure to keep her personal life private as she catapulted to fame.

In her 2022 memoir, “She Memes Well,” she wrote that the two began dating after meeting at a mutual friend’s birthday party. However, she still maintained some secrecy as she omitted any information about the year that the party took place.

In 2020, she revealed that she was engaged to Anik by flashing her ring in an Instagram post. They quietly tied the knot the next year in October. In fact, many people weren’t aware that Brunson became a Mrs. until she referred to Anik as her husband in her 2022 Emmys speech.

But, privacy appears to be something that they both share. Little has been reported about Anik except for the fact that he works in the California cannabis industry. He also rarely attended events with his then-wife. He popped out here and there, such as at the 2022 Emmys or the 2022 Time100 Gala. But more often than not Brunson would show up to red carpets and award shows alone.

According to her 2022 interview with People, she seems to have been the one to make that call.

“I don’t talk about my relationship that often, because it’s something that I like to keep sacred and safe,” Brunson explained. “Nor do I bring him out to be analyzed or attacked by the world. We’ve had such a year together. He truly has been by my side and supportive every step of the way, so for him to be there with me at the Emmys and help me up to get my award and to be able to thank him was so special.”

At the end of her speech, where she won the award for Outstanding Writer for a Comedy Series, Brunson began thanking family members. Among them, she included her husband, saying, “I need to thank my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known.”

Before their split, she had been consistent in showing Anik gratitude for his support.

The Philadelphia native gave context to that in her 2022 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“To be 100 percent fully me requires a lot of stuff that a lot of men do not have time for. They even have thought they did in the past, but then realized there’s no dimming me,” Brunson said. “My husband … that’s what I mean by him being the biggest support. That there’s no need to dim me at all, and that allows me to love him fully and to be the person that I want to be and am meant to be.”

Outside of putting her marriage behind her, Brunson is gearing up for a new season of her hit series, “Abbott Elementary.” The show is entering its fifth season this fall and will introduce new characters as well as further explore the relationship of the teachers Janine and Gregory. It will air on ABC on Oct. 1.